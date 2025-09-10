Mumbai: Elphinstone Bridge Closure Delayed Again, Awaiting MMRDA Nod | File Photo

Mumbai: The much-anticipated closure of the historic Elphinstone Road overbridge, which links the busy Mumbai neighbourhoods of Prabhadevi and Parel, has been postponed once again. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has yet to grant official permission for shutting down the bridge, which is crucial for planning its demolition.

Initially, the closure was scheduled for September 10, according to Anil Kumbhare, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic). However, the traffic police are still awaiting formal communication from the MMRDA to proceed with the shutdown, as reported by Hindustan Times.

This overbridge, built over a century ago, is set to be replaced by a modern double-decker structure as part of the Sewri-Worli elevated corridor project. The demolition, originally planned for completion by February 2025, has faced multiple delays.

The Elphinstone Bridge is a vital artery connecting central Mumbai and spans over two railway stations, Prabhadevi and Parel. The area surrounding the bridge hosts a mix of ageing structures and some of the city's premier commercial offices.

Nearby residential neighbourhoods, schools, and key hospitals like Tata Memorial Hospital and KEM Hospital heavily rely on this connectivity for daily access.

Reasons for the Delay

Factors contributing to these postponements include ongoing board exams and strong opposition from residents of nearby buildings who are pressing for fair rehabilitation. According to the report, in response, the Maharashtra government announced a cluster redevelopment plan in August 2025 targeting 19 buildings that would be impacted by the bridge’s removal.

With the closure delayed, the city continues to brace for the eventual disruptions that will follow once demolition begins, as traffic rerouting and commuter adjustments become necessary.