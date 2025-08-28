Mumbai News: Residents Threaten Indefinite Hunger Strike Against Elphinstone Bridge Closure; Demand Rehabilitation | File Photo

Mumbai: The Sewri-Worli project requires demolishing the 125-year-old Elphinstone Bridge, facing local opposition that has delayed the process. The bridge will close on September 10, leading to overnight demolition and protests from residents.

The residents of the affected buildings, including Haji Nurani and Laxmi Niwas, have been demanding rehabilitation in the same area. They claim that the government has given them repeated assurances but has not taken any concrete steps towards their rehabilitation. The residents have threatened to go on an indefinite hunger strike if their demands are not met.

In April 2025, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the rehabilitation of the residents would be taken up by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). However, despite several meetings and assurances, the residents have not received any written confirmation regarding their rehabilitation.

The residents are determined to not let the bridge be demolished until their rehabilitation is finalized. They have warned that they will stage a protest and go on an indefinite hunger strike after the Ganesh Chaturthi festival if their demands are not met.

The MMRDA officials have been evasive about the rehabilitation plans, saying that they will provide written assurance only after receiving a notification from the Urban Development Department. The residents, however, are skeptical about the government's intentions and believe that the authorities are not serious about their rehabilitation.

Impact on Bridge Demolition

The protests from the residents have put the demolition of the Elphinstone Bridge on hold. The government had planned to close the bridge for traffic from September 10, but the residents' agitation has forced them to reconsider their plans.

The residents' protest highlights the need for the government to prioritise the rehabilitation of affected citizens in infrastructure projects. The government needs to take concrete steps to address the concerns of the residents and provide them with written assurance regarding their rehabilitation.