'Thak-Thak Gang' Strikes Again In Mumbai: iPhone Snatched From Moving Car In Kurla | VIDEO | Screengrab|X|@tv_mumbai

Mumbai: The notorious ‘Thak-Thak Gang’ has resurfaced on the streets of Mumbai, this time targeting a car in Kurla. A man from Navi Mumbai became the latest victim when his iPhone was stolen in a swift, well-coordinated theft while he was driving down the SLR bridge.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed inside the car, providing clear footage of the gang's modus operandi. As the driver slowed down the vehicle while descending from the bridge, a young man approached and began knocking loudly on the driver's side window. When the driver partially lowered the window to check what was happening, another person came up on the opposite side and knocked on the passenger door, creating confusion, as reported by NDTV India.

A video shared by the news channel Mumbai TV shows the incident. The video shows that while taking advantage of the distraction, one of the accused swiftly snatched the iPhone that was lying on the car seat and fled the scene before the driver could react. The victim was left stunned as the gang members vanished within moments.

FIR Registered; Police Investigation Underway

Following the theft, the victim complained to the Vinoba Bhave Police Station. Authorities have initiated an investigation and are currently scanning the CCTV footage to identify and trace the culprits, as reported.

The ‘Thak-Thak Gang’, known for operating in cities like Delhi, Meerut, and now Mumbai, uses distraction tactics to carry out quick thefts from vehicles. Police have urged citizens to avoid rolling down windows or unlocking doors for strangers, especially in traffic or unfamiliar areas. Officers advise people to stay alert and assess situations calmly before engaging with unknown individuals near their vehicle.

31-Year-Old Auto Driver Brutally Stabbed by Friend Over ₹1,000 Loan in Trombay

In another crime incident, a 31-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, Manikandan Rameshkumar Arjun, was brutally stabbed by his friend and fellow driver over a dispute involving a Rs 1,000 loan. The incident took place late at night on August 24 near the Post Office rickshaw stand in Trombay.

According to the FIR, Manikandan had previously driven a Swift Dzire owned by the accused, Indrajit Devidas Patil, for app-based cab services. During that time, he had borrowed Rs 1,000 from Patil but failed to repay it. Around 11:30 PM, Patil confronted him about the unpaid amount. In a sudden fit of rage, he allegedly picked up a knife from a nearby chicken tandoori stall and repeatedly stabbed Manikandan.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi by other rickshaw drivers. After receiving emergency medical care, he managed to file a complaint with the Trombay Police. The police have registered a case of attempted murder against Patil and have launched an investigation into the matter.