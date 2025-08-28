Mumbai News: FDA Destroys 218 Kg Cheese & 478 Litres Milk Worth ₹54,000 In Festive Season Adulteration Crackdown

FDA seizes adulterated cheese and contaminated milk in Mumbai during festive season raids | Representational Image

Mumbai: As the festive season kicks off, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its vigilance against adulteration in Mumbai. Since August 11, officials have inspected 42 food establishments, collected 55 food samples for laboratory testing, and destroyed 218 kilograms of adulterated cheese and 478 liters of contaminated milk during special raids.

Campaign Launched To Ensure Food Safety During Festivals

The crackdown comes at a crucial time, with demand for khoya, sweets, paneer, ghee, curd, edible oils, farsan, semolina, flour, gram flour, and dry fruits soaring during Ganeshotsav, followed by Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, and Christmas.

To counter the rising risk of adulteration, the FDA has launched its annual campaign, “Tyohar Maharashtra Ka, Sankalp Khadya Suraksha Ka” (Festival of Maharashtra, Commitment to Food Safety), running this year from August 11 to October 25.

Cheese Analog Seized At Antop Hill

In one major operation conducted with the police at Antop Hill, FDA officers seized cheese analog being sold without labels. While food samples were retained for testing, the remaining 218 kg was destroyed on the spot to prevent it from being passed off as paneer in the market. FDA Joint Commissioner (Food) Mangesh Mane confirmed that the value of the destroyed cheese was estimated at ₹54,625.

478 Litres Of Contaminated Milk Destroyed In Dahisar

In another case at Dahisar, an adulterator involved in mixing milk from different brands was caught, leading to the seizure and destruction of 478 liters of milk deemed unsafe for consumers.

Consumer Advisory Issued For Festive Season

Mane urged citizens to remain alert during festive shopping and to carefully check product labels, including manufacturing date, best-before date, batch number, and license/registration details before purchase. He stressed the importance of always taking a bill from shopkeepers to ensure accountability in case of complaints.

Warning Against Buying From Hawkers

He also warned against buying sweets and other food items from hawkers or roadside vendors, as such products often bypass quality checks. For packaged products, consumers should verify packaging details such as serial numbers, codes, model numbers, trademarks, and patent information to ensure authenticity.

Where to Report Adulteration

Consumers suspecting food adulteration can lodge complaints with the Food Safety and Standards Authority by calling the toll-free helpline 1800 222 365.