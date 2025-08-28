 Mumbai News: FDA Destroys 218 Kg Cheese & 478 Litres Milk Worth ₹54,000 In Festive Season Adulteration Crackdown
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: FDA Destroys 218 Kg Cheese & 478 Litres Milk Worth ₹54,000 In Festive Season Adulteration Crackdown

Mumbai News: FDA Destroys 218 Kg Cheese & 478 Litres Milk Worth ₹54,000 In Festive Season Adulteration Crackdown

As the festive season kicks off, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its vigilance against adulteration in Mumbai. Since August 11, officials have inspected 42 food establishments, collected 55 food samples for laboratory testing, and destroyed 218 kilograms of adulterated cheese and 478 liters of contaminated milk during special raids.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
FDA seizes adulterated cheese and contaminated milk in Mumbai during festive season raids | Representational Image

Mumbai: As the festive season kicks off, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its vigilance against adulteration in Mumbai. Since August 11, officials have inspected 42 food establishments, collected 55 food samples for laboratory testing, and destroyed 218 kilograms of adulterated cheese and 478 liters of contaminated milk during special raids.

Campaign Launched To Ensure Food Safety During Festivals

The crackdown comes at a crucial time, with demand for khoya, sweets, paneer, ghee, curd, edible oils, farsan, semolina, flour, gram flour, and dry fruits soaring during Ganeshotsav, followed by Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, and Christmas.

To counter the rising risk of adulteration, the FDA has launched its annual campaign, “Tyohar Maharashtra Ka, Sankalp Khadya Suraksha Ka” (Festival of Maharashtra, Commitment to Food Safety), running this year from August 11 to October 25.

FPJ Shorts
BJP To Mark PM Modi’s Birthday With ‘Seva Pakhwada’ In Uttar Pradesh From September 17 To October 2
BJP To Mark PM Modi’s Birthday With ‘Seva Pakhwada’ In Uttar Pradesh From September 17 To October 2
ABVP Unveils List Of Probable Candidates For DUSU Elections 2025
ABVP Unveils List Of Probable Candidates For DUSU Elections 2025
UP Govt To Run ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ Special Campaign From September 1
UP Govt To Run ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ Special Campaign From September 1
Mumbai City Civil Court Quashes Order Declaring NGO As Unauthorised Occupant; Pulls Up MCGM For Procedural Lapses
Mumbai City Civil Court Quashes Order Declaring NGO As Unauthorised Occupant; Pulls Up MCGM For Procedural Lapses

Cheese Analog Seized At Antop Hill

In one major operation conducted with the police at Antop Hill, FDA officers seized cheese analog being sold without labels. While food samples were retained for testing, the remaining 218 kg was destroyed on the spot to prevent it from being passed off as paneer in the market. FDA Joint Commissioner (Food) Mangesh Mane confirmed that the value of the destroyed cheese was estimated at ₹54,625.

478 Litres Of Contaminated Milk Destroyed In Dahisar

In another case at Dahisar, an adulterator involved in mixing milk from different brands was caught, leading to the seizure and destruction of 478 liters of milk deemed unsafe for consumers.

Consumer Advisory Issued For Festive Season

Mane urged citizens to remain alert during festive shopping and to carefully check product labels, including manufacturing date, best-before date, batch number, and license/registration details before purchase. He stressed the importance of always taking a bill from shopkeepers to ensure accountability in case of complaints.

Warning Against Buying From Hawkers

He also warned against buying sweets and other food items from hawkers or roadside vendors, as such products often bypass quality checks. For packaged products, consumers should verify packaging details such as serial numbers, codes, model numbers, trademarks, and patent information to ensure authenticity.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Maharashtra News: FDA To Train 1 Lakh Food Handlers Under FoSTaC, Expand Safety Checks To Temples
article-image

Where to Report Adulteration

Consumers suspecting food adulteration can lodge complaints with the Food Safety and Standards Authority by calling the toll-free helpline 1800 222 365.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai City Civil Court Quashes Order Declaring NGO As Unauthorised Occupant; Pulls Up MCGM For...

Mumbai City Civil Court Quashes Order Declaring NGO As Unauthorised Occupant; Pulls Up MCGM For...

From Pistachio To Walnut: Unique Ganesha Idol Crafted With Dry Fruit Shells In Malad

From Pistachio To Walnut: Unique Ganesha Idol Crafted With Dry Fruit Shells In Malad

Mumbai News: FDA Destroys 218 Kg Cheese & 478 Litres Milk Worth ₹54,000 In Festive Season...

Mumbai News: FDA Destroys 218 Kg Cheese & 478 Litres Milk Worth ₹54,000 In Festive Season...

'Thak-Thak Gang' Strikes Again In Mumbai: iPhone Snatched From Moving Car In Kurla | VIDEO

'Thak-Thak Gang' Strikes Again In Mumbai: iPhone Snatched From Moving Car In Kurla | VIDEO

Mumbai Fraud: Borivali-Based Builder Booked For Cheating Share Market Trader Of ₹37.90 Lakh In...

Mumbai Fraud: Borivali-Based Builder Booked For Cheating Share Market Trader Of ₹37.90 Lakh In...