Mumbai Crime: 71-Year-Old Man Robbed Of Gold Ring & Cash In Bhandup; Case Registered

Mumbai: A 71-year-old man was robbed of his gold ring and cash after being distracted by an unknown person in Mumbai's Bhandup area. The incident took place on Sunday evening as Shankar Sutar, a resident of Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, was walking home from Bhandup railway station around 6 pm after making a ticket reservation.

Near Jwali Studio, an unidentified man struck up a conversation with Sutar, engaging him for several minutes. During this interaction, the accused allegedly stole Sutar's gold ring and cash and fled the scene, as reported by Loksatta. It was only after walking some distance that Sutar noticed the ring missing from his finger.

He immediately informed his son, who then approached the Bhandup police station to file a complaint. A case has been registered against an unidentified person, and police have launched a search using CCTV footage from the area to trace the suspect.

76-Year-Old Woman Robbed Of Gold & Cash Worth ₹58,000 In Dombivli Rickshaw

In another case highlighting the rising trend of targeted thefts near railway stations, a 76-year-old woman was robbed in a shared rickshaw in Dombivli by a woman travelling with a child. The incident occurred last Friday, shortly after Vijaya Bhosale returned from Ganpati celebrations in Konkan.

She had hired a direct rickshaw from Pandit Dindayal Chowk to her residence in Thakurwadi, near Dombivli West railway station. As the ride began, a 40-year-old woman carrying a small child forcibly entered the rickshaw, despite Bhosale clearly stating it was a solo hire.

During the journey, the woman attempted to touch Bhosale’s gold chain, raising suspicions. Upon reaching home, Bhosale discovered that her bag containing a gold chain, a gold ring, and Rs 58,000 in cash had gone missing.

It was only after reaching home and trying to use her phone that Vijaya Bhosale noticed her valuables were missing. She then realised the theft had likely occurred during the rickshaw ride with the woman and child. A complaint has been filed at Vishnunagar police station, and authorities suspect the woman who forcibly entered the vehicle is behind the theft, according to reports.

