 Mumbai’s ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Rule Explained, How It Will Affect Drivers
To give future generations a cleaner environment, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has said the time has come for strict measures. His solution is simple, no valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, no fuel at the pump.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 06:59 PM IST
Representative Image

Air pollution in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, has reached alarming levels. Many residents say they are struggling with breathing issues as smog and toxic fumes choke the city. To give future generations a cleaner environment, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has said the time has come for strict measures. His solution is simple, no valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, no fuel at the pump.

The New Rule at Petrol Pumps

In the coming weeks, every vehicle filling up at a petrol station will have to pass a PUC check. CCTV cameras will scan number plates to confirm the validity of the certificate. If the PUC has expired, the driver will be denied fuel. To prevent inconvenience, officials say arrangements will be made to renew the certificate at the same pump.

Stopping Fake Certificates

A major concern is the circulation of fake PUC certificates. Sarnaik has directed the Transport Department to crack down on rackets that issue them illegally. He has also suggested that authorised showrooms and garages should be allowed to issue certificates in the future, ensuring every vehicle on the road is monitored.

Why It Matters

Most of Mumbai’s pollution comes from vehicles releasing toxic fumes. Regular checks can help keep this in control. Officials believe the ‘No PUC No Fuel’ rule will force drivers to keep their documents updated and, more importantly, ensure their vehicles meet emission standards.

The minister has also called for a unique identity number (UID) on each certificate to prevent misuse. For now, citizens are being urged to get their PUC updated on time, because without it, fuel refills may soon be impossible.

