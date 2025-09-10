Navi Mumbai News: Biwalkar Family Denies Role In ₹5,000-Crore CIDCO Land Scam Alleged By NCP | File Photo

Following allegations made by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar, the Biwalkar family has denied any role in the alleged illegal allocation of a 15-acre CIDCO plot worth Rs 5,000 crore. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar had alleged that the land, allotted under CIDCO’s 12.5 percent scheme, was allegedly diverted to the family during Minister Sanjay Shirsat’s tenure as CIDCO Chairman.

Protest March in Navi Mumbai

The controversy intensified last month when, on August 20, NCP leaders Shashikant Shinde and Rohit Pawar led a protest march in Navi Mumbai, demanding a probe into the alleged scam. A delegation also submitted a memorandum to CIDCO Managing Director Vijay Singhal, seeking relevant documents.

Defamation Suit Threatened

In their response, the Biwalkars, a press conference, rejected the charges and instead accused Navi Mumbai’s land mafia of orchestrating the controversy. They alleged that a land mafia nexus is run by builders and politicians. Advocate Tanveer Nizam, representing the family, said a defamation suit will be filed against those making false allegations. “Not even a single NC has been registered against Yashwant Biwalkar. We have all the proof to defend ourselves. Do not malign a respectable family,” he said.

Yashwant Biwalkar, rejected the accusations and said, “We have not grabbed anything illegally; this is our rightful land. My family has owned property for seven generations. On what grounds will they arrest me? I am here – let them arrest me,” he said.

No Ties With Rohit Pawar

He added that while he knew Sharad Pawar, he had no personal connection with Rohit Pawar. “If Rohit Pawar continues to make such baseless allegations, I will be forced to take legal action,” he warned. Biwalkar also dismissed claims that the family had absconded, stating their travel tickets had been booked much earlier.

“I have no dispute with Sharad Pawar. I respect him. I only urge that wrong information should not be spread,” Biwalkar added.

