Virar Police Bust Country Liquor Dens In Palghar, Seize Stock Worth Over ₹80,000

Palghar, Maharashtra: Acting on specific intelligence, the Virar police carried out multiple raids on country liquor brewing and selling dens, seizing stock worth over ₹80,000 and registering five cases under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

Acting on a tip-off about illicit brewing in the Virar area, special police teams were formed and dispatched to raid sites.

Raids were conducted at Barf Pada, Devicha Pada, and Khandar Pada, where brewing units had been set up near hills and streams. Police seized locally brewed liquor worth ₹10,800 and raw wash (fermenting liquor) valued at ₹66,750, totalling ₹77,550. Three separate offences were registered at the Virar police station under sections 65 (F) and (E) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

In a parallel operation, police also raided two locations in Manvel Pada, where illegal liquor was being sold. Stock worth ₹2,500 was seized, and two more offences were registered.

In total, five cases have been filed in connection with these operations.

