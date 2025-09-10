Mumbai News: BMC Issues 21-Day Notice To Recover ₹27 Crore Property Tax Dues, Warns Owners Of Auction

BMC issues 21-day notice to recover Rs 27 crore in property tax dues, warns property owners of auction in Mumbai. | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has issued a 21-day notice to five property owners to clear outstanding property tax dues amounting to Rs 27 crore, warning that failure to comply will result in the auction of the properties.

The assets in question include a hotel property in Parel, land in Chunabhatti, and three other parcels located on Abdul Rahman Road, in Borivali, and in Chembur. This action is part of a broader crackdown by the civic body to recover unpaid property taxes that have remained pending for decades.

Outstanding Property Tax Dues Balloon to Rs 22,000 Crore

The BMC's Assessment and Collection (A&C) Department has identified several major defaulters, including prominent real estate developers, government corporations, and even civic offices. The cumulative outstanding dues pending since 2010 have now ballooned to Rs 22,000 crore, including penalties accrued over the past 15 years. As part of an intensified recovery drive, the civic body has begun issuing notices to high-value defaulters.

Auction Threat for Non-Compliance

"After verifying documents, property cards, and checking for any pending litigations, we have so far prepared a list of 18 properties,” said a senior civic official. “Of these, notices have already been issued to the first five, and the auction process has been initiated in case the dues are not cleared within 21 days. The remaining 13 properties are currently in the pipeline for auction, pending final clearance from the legal department.”

Ongoing Recovery Drive

The list of defaulters is updated every two months, with the total outstanding amount continuing to rise — largely due to some major defaulters dragging the matter into court. While a few firms settle their dues after receiving attachment notices, those who fail to comply face stricter action.

“If the dues remain unpaid, the BMC can proceed with measures such as seizure and auction,” the official added. “The auctions will specifically target profitable, immovable assets of defaulters that are free of any legal disputes," official said. Notably, the last such auction was conducted in 2012.

Also Watch:

List of Properties and Outstanding Dues (in Crores)

* Executive Engineer, Government Housing Board – hotel - Rs 19.36 crore

* Shanti Sadan – Rs 3.28 crore

* Housing Commissioner, Mumbai (land)– Rs 2.70 crore

* Minochar Manekshaw Gandhi (house with shops)– Rs 2.24 crore

* Rajni House – Rs 0.31 crore

Total Outstanding Amount: Rs 27.91 crore

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/