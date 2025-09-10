Mumbai Jewellery Heist: 23-Year-Old Rajasthan Worker Steals Gold And Cash Worth ₹4.07 Crore From Parel Store, Police Launch Manhunt

Jewellery worth over ₹4 crore looted from Parel store; police hunt for absconding worker | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a major jewellery heist that has stunned Mumbai’s jewellery trade, a 23-year-old worker from Rajasthan is on the run after allegedly stealing gold ornaments and cash worth over Rs 4.07 crore from a reputed jewellery store in Parel.

Accused Identified as Rajasthan Native

The suspect, identified as Jitu Navaram Chaudhary, hailing from Sadra village in Bali taluka of Rajasthan’s Pali district, was temporarily employed as a salesman at Dalichand Jewellers, owned by 68-year-old Arvindkumar Dalichand Sanghvi. The shop is located in the bustling Vardhaman Krupa Building on Dr. B.A. Road in Parel.

Trusted Employee Returns, Then Disappears

According to the FIR, Jitu had previously worked at the store but returned to his hometown in April 2025. Sanghvi called him back on August 31 to temporarily replace another employee who had taken leave. On the evening of September 7, Sanghvi instructed Jitu to secure the shop’s valuables.

Gold, Mortgage Jewellery and Cash Missing

Jitu reportedly locked up 4.1 kg of newly crafted gold jewellery worth Rs 3.77 crore, old jewellery worth Rs 5.85 lakh, mortgage-held gold worth Rs 21 lakh, and Rs 3.53 lakh in cash, all kept inside a cupboard in the shop. He then handed the cupboard keys to Sanghvi’s brother, Kiran Sanghvi, and locked up the premises.

Suspicious Disappearance Raises Alarm

The next day, the shop remained closed. Kiran Sanghvi briefly visited at 12:30 PM to retrieve some documents but did not notice anything unusual. However, on the morning of September 9, when Arvindkumar Sanghvi arrived at the shop around 10:30 AM, he found the back shutter's lock open.

Eyewitness Account and Police Action

Jitu was missing and his phone was switched off. On entering the premises, Sanghvi discovered that the cupboard had been emptied of all gold and cash. Efforts to locate Jitu proved futile. A nearby worker, Ghisulal Chaudhary, who is employed at the adjacent Jai Mataji Bhojanalay, told police he saw Jitu leaving around 4 PM on September 8 with a large bag.

Following the complaint, the Bhoiwada Police have registered a case under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act and have launched a manhunt for the accused.