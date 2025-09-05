India’s Reuse Revolution At 10.6% CAGR Fuels Global Water Resilience In $600B Market Growing 7.5%

At the heart of this transformation is KEP Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd., a leader in advanced wastewater treatment and Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) technologies. |

New Delhi, September 2025 – India’s industrial water reuse sector is expanding at a robust 10.6% CAGR, aligning with the global water and wastewater treatment market projected to cross $600 billion by 2030 at a 7.5% CAGR. At the heart of this transformation is KEP Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd., a leader in advanced wastewater treatment and Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) technologies.

“Water Saved is Water Produced. When industries choose to treat and reuse their liquid waste, they are not only preventing pollution but also creating new reserves of life-giving water. This shift from waste to resource is India’s most powerful pathway to secure both our environment and our economic future,” says Malu Kamble, MD – KEP Engineering.

Policy, Market, and Social Drivers

India is repositioning treated wastewater from a disposal challenge to a core water-security strategy.

• BARC’s 2025 brief identifies reuse as essential for resilience in water-stressed basins.

• Haryana targets 80% wastewater reuse by 2030, and Uttar Pradesh has set near-term mandates.

• Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) August 2025 guidelines now reinforce compliance and encourage reclaimed-water contracts.

Globally, the momentum is similar. As industries face investor pressure, community expectations, and stricter environmental norms, water reuse has become an economic and ethical imperative.

KEP’s Role in Driving India’s Reuse Growth

KEP Engineering is at the forefront of this revolution, having deployed over 550 wastewater treatment systems across 35 industries, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, solar manufacturing, and textiles. The company’s technology suite—Condensate Integrated Gas Recovery (CIGAR), Multi-Effect Evaporators (MEE), Mechanical Vapor Recompression Evaporation (MVRE), Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD), and advanced Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs)—enables industries to convert waste into reusable resources while achieving regulatory compliance.

This circular approach not only reduces freshwater withdrawals but also boosts operational efficiency and profitability. Each 1 MLD of reclaimed water reused leaves an equivalent 1 MLD of freshwater in rivers and aquifers, directly supporting India’s water security.

Building Trust and Resilience

“Building trust with communities is not just good ethics—it’s good business,” Kamble emphasized. “Companies that invest in sustainable reuse technologies gain investor confidence, access to green capital, and long-term resilience.”

KEP also champions renewable integration. By linking solar energy with ZLD operations and supporting ethanol-based fuel alternatives, the company strengthens India’s transition to a low-carbon, water-secure future.

Looking Ahead

With India’s reuse market accelerating at double-digit growth and global water treatment surpassing $600 billion, the message is clear: industrial reuse is no longer optional—it is the future. KEP Engineering’s innovations ensure that every drop saved is a drop produced, fuelling resilience for industries, communities, and ecosystems alike.