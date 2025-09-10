Mumbai News: BMC Introduces Weekend & Fast-Track Marriage Registration With Same-Day Certificates |

The BMC’s Public Health Department will now offer marriage registration services on both Saturdays and Sundays through its Weekend Marriage Registration Service, starting from September 21. Additionally, 20% of registration slots from Monday to Friday are dedicated to a fast-track marriage registration service. A standout feature of both services is the provision of same-day marriage registration certificates, ensuring a quick and convenient process for couples.

Annual Marriage Registration Context

According to recent data, around 30,000 to 35,000 marriages are registered annually with the BMC. However, considering the total number of marriages taking place each year, this figure appears relatively low. Upon investigation, the civic body found that Mumbai residents face time constraints and inconveniences during the marriage registration process. To address these challenges and streamline the procedure, the BMC has introduced two new services within the existing marriage registration framework.

The fast-track marriage registration service is available on weekdays, while the weekend service operates on Saturdays and Sundays. Both require the standard fee plus Rs. 2,500. In each civic ward office, 20% of the daily 30 marriage registration slots from Monday to Friday that is, 6 registrations will be reserved for the fast-track marriage registration service. Couples availing this service will receive their marriage certificate on the same day after completing all formalities. However, both services will not be available on public holidays, said BMC.

Official Statement

Sharad Ughade, Deputy Commissioner (Public Health), said, “To ease the inconvenience faced by working professionals who must take weekday leave for marriage registration, the BMC will now offer marriage registration services on weekends from 9 AM to 1 PM. This will allow couples and witnesses to register their marriages without missing work. We believe these new services will expedite the registration process and increase the number of registered marriages.”