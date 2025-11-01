 Thane Administration Refutes Claims Of 130 Voters Registered At Navi Mumbai Commissioner’s Residence
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had alleged serious irregularities in Navi Mumbai’s electoral rolls, revealing that a public toilet, the official residence of the Municipal Commissioner, and even the Nerul Railway Station had been listed as residential addresses for registered voters.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 10:32 PM IST
Representative Image | Unsplash

The Thane district administration has issued a clarification denying media reports that claimed 130 voters were registered at the official residence of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner.

MNS Alleges Electoral Irregularities

The party resubmitted a list of nearly 15,000 duplicate and 18,403 fake or unverifiable voter names from the Belapur Assembly constituency to the Returning Officer, demanding immediate corrective action and a comprehensive audit of the voter rolls.

Administration Calls Allegation Factually Incorrect

Among the most startling allegations was the registration of 127 voters at the civic chief’s official residence — a finding that had alarmed citizens, activists, and political observers.

However, according to a report submitted by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of the 151-Belapur Assembly Constituency, the claim is factually incorrect.

The section name in Part No. 300 of the voter list reads:
“Nerul Sector 21, Nerul Railway Station, Petrol Pump Road, Commissioner’s Residence.”

Officials clarified that the phrase “Commissioner’s Residence” was used only as a location landmark and that no voter’s address actually lists the Commissioner’s residence.

Verification of Public Toilet Address

The report also addressed another MNS claim regarding a “Sulabh Shauchalaya” (public toilet) mentioned in connection with Part No. 148 of the voter list.

Upon verification, authorities found that the structure is a two-storey building, with the upper floors being used for residential purposes. The voters registered at that address had previously lived there but have since moved. Officials said action is underway to remove their names from the voter list as per official procedure.

Collector Confirms No Irregularities Found

District Collector and Election Officer Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal confirmed that the inquiry found no factual basis for the allegations.
He assured that the administration remains committed to maintaining accuracy and transparency in the electoral rolls across the district.

