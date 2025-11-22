Maharashtra Cabinet Approves 66-km Nashik Ring Road Ahead Of 2027 Kumbh Mela

CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Nashik: The 66.15-km Nashik ring road, envisioned as a parikrama marg ahead of the 2027 Kumbh Mela, is expected to cost around Rs 8,000 crore. The State Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, which recently approved the project, assigned its execution to the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC), instead of the previously expected Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Land Acquisition and Civil Works Costs

The committee has approved land acquisition costs of Rs 3,659.47 crore. Negotiations with the Centre are ongoing regarding the civil works component, estimated at Rs 4,262.64 crore, for which the state has already granted approval.

Funds for land acquisition will be provided through the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority, according to a Government Resolution (GR) issued on Friday. Once discussions with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) conclude, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the state and the Centre.

Purpose and Benefits of the Ring Road

The ring road is designed to ease congestion in Nashik and improve the movement of people and goods, supporting industrial growth, logistics, and tourism. Nearly 2 crore devotees and tourists are expected to visit Nashik during the 2027 Kumbh Mela, highlighting the urgency of completing the project.

Revenue and Toll Plans

To recover project costs, the option of levying tolls has been kept open, with revenue-sharing arrangements between the state and the Centre.

