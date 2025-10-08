Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi To Meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer On October 9 | Check Full Schedule

File image of Prime Minister Modi as he signed the long-awaited FTA | X @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on October 9 in Mumbai. Starmer’s visit, made at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks an important milestone in the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two leaders are expected to review progress under the “Vision 2035” roadmap, a 10-year plan established alongside the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed in July. The agreement, worth approximately £6 billion in new investments and export gains, is projected to generate around 2,200 jobs in the UK while lowering tariffs on British goods imported into India.

I'm flying the flag for British business in Mumbai, because growth in India for British businesses means more jobs for people at home. pic.twitter.com/H4TnuTEjQe — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 8, 2025

Full Schedule of PM Modi and his meet with UK PM

On October 9, 9th October, at around 10 am, Prime Minister will host UK PM Starmer at Mumbai Raj Bhavan. According to PMO release, by 1:40 pm, both the Prime Ministers will attend the CEO Forum at Jio World Center.

Later by 2:45 pm, both will attend the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest, where they will deliver keynote addresses.

#WATCH | UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai after landing in India earlier today.



He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, and attend the CEO Forum and Global Fintech Fest 2025… pic.twitter.com/YRz74zCB0m — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2025

During their meet, both the world leaders will take stock of progress in diverse aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with ‘Vision 2035’, a focussed and time bound 10-year Roadmap of programmes and initiatives in key pillars of trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education and people to people relations.

In addition to this, both will engage with businesses and industry leaders on opportunities presented by the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a central pillar of the future India–UK economic partnership. Moreover, they will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance and engage with industry experts, policymakers, innovators.

Global Fintech Fest

Global Fintech Fest 2025 will bring together innovators, policymakers, central bankers, regulators, investors, academicians, and industry leaders from around the world. The conference’s central theme, ‘Empowering Finance for a Better World’ – Powered by AI, Augmented Intelligence, Innovation, and Inclusion, highlights the convergence of technology and human insight in shaping an ethical and sustainable financial future.