 Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi To Meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer On October 9 | Check Full Schedule
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: PM Narendra Modi To Meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer On October 9 | Check Full Schedule

Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi To Meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer On October 9 | Check Full Schedule

The two leaders are expected to review progress under the “Vision 2035” roadmap, a 10-year plan established alongside the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed in July.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
File image of Prime Minister Modi as he signed the long-awaited FTA | X @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on October 9 in Mumbai. Starmer’s visit, made at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks an important milestone in the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two leaders are expected to review progress under the “Vision 2035” roadmap, a 10-year plan established alongside the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed in July. The agreement, worth approximately £6 billion in new investments and export gains, is projected to generate around 2,200 jobs in the UK while lowering tariffs on British goods imported into India.

Full Schedule of PM Modi and his meet with UK PM

On October 9, 9th October, at around 10 am, Prime Minister will host UK PM Starmer at Mumbai Raj Bhavan. According to PMO release, by 1:40 pm, both the Prime Ministers will attend the CEO Forum at Jio World Center.

Read Also
Rani Mukerji Hosts UK PM Keir Starmer At Mumbai's Yash Raj Films Studio, Joins Him For Special...
article-image

Later by 2:45 pm, both will attend the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest, where they will deliver keynote addresses.

FPJ Shorts
BLACKPINK's Jisso & Zayn Announce New Song 'Eyes Closed': Here's What We Know So Far
BLACKPINK's Jisso & Zayn Announce New Song 'Eyes Closed': Here's What We Know So Far
Navi Mumbai International Airport's ₹19,650 Crore Design Is Inspired Lotus Flower: Floating Glass Terminal Roof, 12 Petal-Like Structures & More
Navi Mumbai International Airport's ₹19,650 Crore Design Is Inspired Lotus Flower: Floating Glass Terminal Roof, 12 Petal-Like Structures & More
Navi Mumbai Airport Named After Loknete DB Patil: Why He Holds A Special Place In Maharashtra’s History
Navi Mumbai Airport Named After Loknete DB Patil: Why He Holds A Special Place In Maharashtra’s History
IndiGo Launches Direct Flights From Mumbai To Copenhagen
IndiGo Launches Direct Flights From Mumbai To Copenhagen

During their meet, both the world leaders will take stock of progress in diverse aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with ‘Vision 2035’, a focussed and time bound 10-year Roadmap of programmes and initiatives in key pillars of trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education and people to people relations.

In addition to this, both will engage with businesses and industry leaders on opportunities presented by the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a central pillar of the future India–UK economic partnership. Moreover, they will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance and engage with industry experts, policymakers, innovators.

Read Also
British PM Keir Starmer Calls India-UK Trade Pact A ‘Launchpad For Growth’ During First Visit To...
article-image

Global Fintech Fest

Global Fintech Fest 2025 will bring together innovators, policymakers, central bankers, regulators, investors, academicians, and industry leaders from around the world. The conference’s central theme, ‘Empowering Finance for a Better World’ – Powered by AI, Augmented Intelligence, Innovation, and Inclusion, highlights the convergence of technology and human insight in shaping an ethical and sustainable financial future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai International Airport's ₹19,650 Crore Design Is Inspired Lotus Flower: Floating Glass...

Navi Mumbai International Airport's ₹19,650 Crore Design Is Inspired Lotus Flower: Floating Glass...

Navi Mumbai Airport Named After Loknete DB Patil: Why He Holds A Special Place In Maharashtra’s...

Navi Mumbai Airport Named After Loknete DB Patil: Why He Holds A Special Place In Maharashtra’s...

IndiGo Launches Direct Flights From Mumbai To Copenhagen

IndiGo Launches Direct Flights From Mumbai To Copenhagen

ED Issues Advisory On Fake Summons Scams; Introduces New QR Code Verification For Authentic Notices

ED Issues Advisory On Fake Summons Scams; Introduces New QR Code Verification For Authentic Notices

Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi To Meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer On October 9 | Check Full Schedule

Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi To Meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer On October 9 | Check Full Schedule