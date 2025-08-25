Mumbai News: Central Railway To Build 92 New Stabling Lines To Support 138 Additional Suburban Rakes

Central Railway | File Photo

In a major boost to Mumbai’s suburban rail infrastructure, Central Railway (CR) is undertaking the construction of 92 new stabling lines across its Mumbai Division, aimed at accommodating a significantly expanded fleet under the Mumbai Urban Transport Projects (MUTP) 3 and 3A.

Current Fleet and Infrastructure

The ambitious expansion comes as CR prepares to induct 138 new suburban train rakes 123 in the 12-car configuration and 15 in the 15-car format under the two MUTP phases. Currently, CR has 166 suburban rakes, supported by 162 stabling lines at various locations. The sharp increase in rolling stock has necessitated a corresponding scale-up in stabling and maintenance capacity.

Breakup of New Stabling Lines

Of the 92 new lines, 16 are being developed by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) under MUTP 3, another 16 under MUTP 3A, while the remaining 60 are being constructed by CR’s own Construction wing.

“These stabling lines are being commissioned in coordination with larger infrastructure projects. For example, the new lines at Karjat and Mohape will be ready alongside the respective railway corridors being developed there,” said a senior MRVC official.

Vital Role of Stabling Lines

Stabling lines serve as vital infrastructure for parking rakes during non-operational hours and conducting routine inspections. Presently, approximately 12.5% of CR’s suburban fleet is sent to car sheds for scheduled maintenance, with the remainder either housed on existing stabling lines or, due to space limitations, temporarily stationed at platforms affecting operational efficiency.

Boost to Operational Efficiency

The addition of new stabling lines is expected to alleviate congestion at platforms, reduce delays, and allow for quicker turnaround of rakes. More importantly, it sets the stage for increased service frequency and enhanced reliability in a network that serves over 40 lakh commuters daily.

Commuter Benefits

“This infrastructure upgrade is not just about parking space. It’s about unlocking capacity for more services, reducing downtime, and ultimately offering a more reliable suburban experience to commuters,” the official added.

"Once fully operational, the expanded stabling infrastructure will mark a significant milestone in CR’s ongoing modernization efforts, reinforcing Mumbai’s suburban rail backbone and providing much-needed relief to one of the world’s busiest urban transport systems" official said.