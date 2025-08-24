Thane News: Two Old Houses Collapse In Mumbra’s Darga Chawl, No Casualties

A representative image of collapsed structure |

Two house walls collapsed on Saturday evening in Darga Chawl, located in Sanjay Nagar, Mumbra. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

According to officials from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), they received information about the collapse and promptly dispatched one fire engine, one pickup vehicle, and a rescue team to the spot. No one was inside either of the houses at the time of the incident.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the RDMC, said that both structures were around 30 to 40 years old. As a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents, residents of both houses were evacuated and shifted to their relatives' homes.

Authorities have barricaded the affected area using plastic sheets and informed the Mumbra ward office of the TMC for further action.