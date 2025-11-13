 IIT Mandi 13th Convocation: 604 Students Graduate, Over 25% Female; Riya Arora Bags President’s Gold Medal
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Mandi 13th Convocation: 604 Students Graduate, Over 25% Female; Riya Arora Bags President’s Gold Medal

IIT Mandi 13th Convocation: 604 Students Graduate, Over 25% Female; Riya Arora Bags President’s Gold Medal

At IIT Mandi’s 13th Convocation, 604 students graduated, including 71 PhDs, 245 postgraduates, and 288 B.Techs, with over 25% female representation. Chief Guest Prof. Shekhar C. Mande lauded IIT Mandi’s innovation-driven growth. Director Prof. Laxmidhar Behera emphasised research and sustainability. Riya Arora won the President’s Gold Medal for all-round excellence.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
IIT Mandi 13th Convocation | Image: X

IIT Mandi Convocation 2025: The 13th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi was organised at its picturesque North Campus in the Kamand Valley. In this year's convocation, a total of 604 students received their degrees, which included 71 PhD scholars, 245 postgraduates, and 288 B. Tech graduates, with more than 25% female representation.

The event was graced by the presence of Prof. Shekhar C. Mande, Former Director General, CSIR, as Chief Guest, while guests of honor included Prof. Budaraju Srinivasa Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad and Dr Jagannath Nayak, Director, CHESS, DRDO.

Prof. Mande, in his address, complimented IIT Mandi for its contribution to nation-building through science and technology and exhorted the graduating students to use innovation for societal good.

Read Also
Turkey's Principal Arrested After Shocking Viral Video Shows Him Pushing Autistic Student Down...
article-image

Address of the Director: Emphasis on Research and Innovation

FPJ Shorts
IIT Mandi 13th Convocation: 604 Students Graduate, Over 25% Female; Riya Arora Bags President’s Gold Medal
IIT Mandi 13th Convocation: 604 Students Graduate, Over 25% Female; Riya Arora Bags President’s Gold Medal
Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana: Thane District Clears Over 14 Lakh Eligible Applications
Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana: Thane District Clears Over 14 Lakh Eligible Applications
'Will Be Back With Sexy Selfie': Bigg Boss 18 Fame Kashish Kapoor Down With Chickenpox & Fever, Shares Health Update
'Will Be Back With Sexy Selfie': Bigg Boss 18 Fame Kashish Kapoor Down With Chickenpox & Fever, Shares Health Update
Doctor Shaheen Allegedly Used Sympathy To Radicalise Youth, UP ATS Probes Links With Al-Qaeda Network
Doctor Shaheen Allegedly Used Sympathy To Radicalise Youth, UP ATS Probes Links With Al-Qaeda Network

IIT Mandi Director Prof. Laxmidhar Behera congratulated the graduating students and highlighted that the growing strength of this institute lies in its interdisciplinary learning and research culture.

He said, “IIT Mandi continues to nurture a vibrant ecosystem of learning and innovation in the Himalayas. Over the years, IIT Mandi has established itself as a hub of interdisciplinary research that bridges between technological advancements and human values. Our graduates are not only brilliant engineers and scientists but also attend to challenges of sustainability through technological innovations that resonate with our local and national priorities.”

Celebrating Academic Excellence

This year marked the first graduating batches of the B. Tech–M. Tech Dual Degree, B. Tech with Second Major, and B. Tech with Specialisation programs, including a Specialisation in Entrepreneurship.

Thirteen students also received B.Tech (Honours) degrees, reflecting IIT Mandi's expanding focus on academic flexibility and experiential learning.

Recognising Achievers

Riya Arora, B.Tech (Computer Science and Engineering), was awarded the President's Gold Medal and Institute Silver Medal for all-around excellence. Other major recipients included Vaibhav Kesharwani for the Director's Gold Medal, Bhavya for the Institute Gold Medal for Postgraduate Programmes, and many others in engineering and science disciplines. Of significance were the NBCC India Limited Awards to the top-performing Civil Engineering students in recognition of their excellence in sustainable infrastructure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT Mandi 13th Convocation: 604 Students Graduate, Over 25% Female; Riya Arora Bags President’s...

IIT Mandi 13th Convocation: 604 Students Graduate, Over 25% Female; Riya Arora Bags President’s...

Association Of Indian Universities Revokes Al-Falah University’s Membership After Doctors Linked...

Association Of Indian Universities Revokes Al-Falah University’s Membership After Doctors Linked...

Faridabad Terror Case: Will Al-Falah University Shut Down After Detention Of Doctors & Faculty...

Faridabad Terror Case: Will Al-Falah University Shut Down After Detention Of Doctors & Faculty...

Nagpur: 25-Year-Old AIIMS Dermatology Student Found Hanging In Flat, Police Probe Suicide Angle

Nagpur: 25-Year-Old AIIMS Dermatology Student Found Hanging In Flat, Police Probe Suicide Angle

IIM CAT 2025 Mock Test Link Activated Today At iimcat.ac.in; Check Key Details, Exam Pattern &...

IIM CAT 2025 Mock Test Link Activated Today At iimcat.ac.in; Check Key Details, Exam Pattern &...