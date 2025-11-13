IIT Mandi 13th Convocation: 604 Students Graduate, Over 25% Female; Riya Arora Bags President’s Gold Medal

IIT Mandi 13th Convocation | Image: X

IIT Mandi Convocation 2025: The 13th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi was organised at its picturesque North Campus in the Kamand Valley. In this year's convocation, a total of 604 students received their degrees, which included 71 PhD scholars, 245 postgraduates, and 288 B. Tech graduates, with more than 25% female representation.

This year, IIT Mandi proudly celebrated 25% female graduates, which reflects our commitment to inclusivity and excellence.

Congratulations to Ms. Riya Arora, President of India Gold Medalist, and Mr. Vaibhav Kesharwani, Director’s Gold Medalist. Their achievements inspire the… pic.twitter.com/JwD1tVtYkZ — Director, IIT Mandi (@Dir_IIT_Mandi) November 13, 2025

The event was graced by the presence of Prof. Shekhar C. Mande, Former Director General, CSIR, as Chief Guest, while guests of honor included Prof. Budaraju Srinivasa Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad and Dr Jagannath Nayak, Director, CHESS, DRDO.

Prof. Mande, in his address, complimented IIT Mandi for its contribution to nation-building through science and technology and exhorted the graduating students to use innovation for societal good.

Address of the Director: Emphasis on Research and Innovation

IIT Mandi Director Prof. Laxmidhar Behera congratulated the graduating students and highlighted that the growing strength of this institute lies in its interdisciplinary learning and research culture.

He said, “IIT Mandi continues to nurture a vibrant ecosystem of learning and innovation in the Himalayas. Over the years, IIT Mandi has established itself as a hub of interdisciplinary research that bridges between technological advancements and human values. Our graduates are not only brilliant engineers and scientists but also attend to challenges of sustainability through technological innovations that resonate with our local and national priorities.”

Sincere thanks to Dr. Jagannath Nayak, Director CHESS, DRDO, for his presence at IIT Mandi’s 13th Convocation. He inspired students to go out with confidence, apply their learning, focus on becoming job creators, and contribute to India’s deep-tech and Make in India initiatives… pic.twitter.com/cYut3ajYPy — Director, IIT Mandi (@Dir_IIT_Mandi) November 13, 2025

Celebrating Academic Excellence

This year marked the first graduating batches of the B. Tech–M. Tech Dual Degree, B. Tech with Second Major, and B. Tech with Specialisation programs, including a Specialisation in Entrepreneurship.

Thirteen students also received B.Tech (Honours) degrees, reflecting IIT Mandi's expanding focus on academic flexibility and experiential learning.

Heartiest congratulations to all our PhD graduates at IIT Mandi! This year, 71 PhD degrees were awarded- the highest ever in the Institute’s history. Their dedication, hard work, and commitment to advancing knowledge make us proud. Wishing them all success as they contribute to… pic.twitter.com/9dXsIUstCl — Director, IIT Mandi (@Dir_IIT_Mandi) November 13, 2025

Recognising Achievers

Riya Arora, B.Tech (Computer Science and Engineering), was awarded the President's Gold Medal and Institute Silver Medal for all-around excellence. Other major recipients included Vaibhav Kesharwani for the Director's Gold Medal, Bhavya for the Institute Gold Medal for Postgraduate Programmes, and many others in engineering and science disciplines. Of significance were the NBCC India Limited Awards to the top-performing Civil Engineering students in recognition of their excellence in sustainable infrastructure.