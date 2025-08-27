WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Begins Today At wbmcc.nic.in; Check Important Dates

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 | Image: Canva

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Directorate of Medical Education on Wednesday, August 27, opened the window for registration for Round 2 of the WB NEET UG Counselling 2025. The candidates who wish to grab MBBS and BDS seats in the state can submit their application through the portal at wbmcc.nic.in. Registration and payment of the counselling fee must be done on or before August 29, 2025.

After registration, the candidates will be document-verified at selected colleges on August 28, 29, and 30. Candidates wanting to surrender their already assigned seats have to do so with all original documents on or before August 30. The list of verified candidates will be published on September 1 after 2 PM.

The choice-filling and locking window will be open between September 1 and September 3, 2025. The Round 2 seat allotment results will be declared on September 8. New allottees who get allotted will have to report between September 9 to September 11 in their respective allotted institutes in order to confirm admission.

Aspirants are requested to strictly adhere to the schedule and guidelines, failing which or omitting them will lead to disqualification for this round. Those who have participated in Round 1 and wish to upgrade must also register again for Round 2.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Registration Start: August 27, 2025 at 11:00 AM

Registration Deadline: August 29, 2025 at 4:00 PM

Document Verification & Seat Surrender: August 28 to 30, 2025

Verified Candidates List Released: September 1, 2025 (after 2:00 PM)

Choice Filling & Locking: September 1 to 3, 2025

Round 2 Allotment Result: September 8, 2025

Reporting to Allotted Institute: September 9 to 11, 2025