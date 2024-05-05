University Of Sheffield Offers MSc Drug Discovery Science Course With Scholarships

Official Website

The University of Sheffield, UK, is accepting applications for its MSc Drug Discovery course starting September 2024. This program delves into the discovering chemical candidates for new pharmaceuticals, addressing the industry's pressing need for safer, more effective drugs.

Course overview:

The MSc Drug Discovery course covers topics including pharmacology, toxicology, and genomics, emphasising the identification, characterisation, and optimisation of target molecules for potential clinical trials.

Students engage in lectures, group workshops, laboratory practicals, and individual research projects to enhance their expertise.

The program involves a research project spanning around 12 weeks. Under the guidance of field experts, students tackle specific drug discovery challenges, gaining invaluable hands-on experience and access to research facilities.

Eligibility criteria:

Applicants should hold a three-year/four-year bachelor's degree with a minimum of 60% or 2:1 (Upper Second Class) from a recognised university in relevant subjects such as chemistry, biology, or pharmacy.

Relevant work experience and strong academic potential are also encouraged.

Additionally, applicants must showcase proficiency in English with an overall IELTS score of 6.5, with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Fee and Scholarships:

The annual fee for international students in 2024 is £29,700.

The University of Sheffield is offering 125 International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarships, each worth £5,000, to eligible candidates.

These scholarships aim to support talented individuals pursuing postgraduate taught programs.

The deadline for scholarship applications is 1.00 pm (UK time) on Monday, May 13, 2024.

For further information and application details, interested individuals can visit the university's official website or contact chem-pgadmissions@sheffield.ac.uk.