University Of Sheffield To Offer £10,000 Per Year To International Students Under UG Merit Scholarships

Official Website

The University of Sheffield is giving international students a chance to progress with their 75 International Undergraduate Merit Scholarships. Each scholarship is worth £10,000 per year and will help cover tuition fees for undergraduate programs starting in autumn 2024.

Important Dates:

Application Deadline: Monday, 22 April 2024, 1.00pm (UK time).

Scholarship Winners Announcement: Wednesday 15 May 2024.

Eligibility Criteria:

Your program must start at the University of Sheffield in autumn 2024.

You must receive an offer for a course studied in full at the University of Sheffield, except for Medicine and Dentistry.

You must be self-funded and eligible to pay the overseas tuition fee.

Sponsored students are not eligible.

You must start either year 1 or year 2 of your degree program at the University of Sheffield.

MArch programs are considered postgraduate and are not eligible.

The University reserves the right to review and change scholarship provision.

How to Apply:

The funding application form will be unavailable from 5.00pm (UK time) on Friday 19 April until 9.00pm (UK time) on Sunday 21 April 2024.

Applications are now open and the deadline is 1.00pm (UK time) on Monday 22 April 2024.

Use your applicant login details to access the application form.

Selection Process:

It's a competitive process and not all applications will be successful.

A panel of senior staff members will select the strongest applications based on:

Examples of achievements in educational, voluntary, or extra-curricular areas.

How these achievements relate to the course applied for and future ambitions.

Strong academic profile.

Candidates who are interested are encouraged to visit the official website and apply for the scholarships.