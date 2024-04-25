 UK: University Of Kent Launches New College For International Students
UK: University Of Kent Launches New College For International Students

The UK IC, launched officially on April 19, is designed to support international students in their educational journey at Kent University while aligning with the institution's global engagement strategy.

Siksha M
Updated: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
University of Kent

England's University of Kent recently announced the launch of a new college specifically for international students. It is located in the Cornwallis building on the university's Canterbury campus and is known as the UK International College (UK IC).

Opportunity for International Student

According to Erudera.com reports expressing her enthusiasm, Karen Cox, the vice-chancellor of the University of Kent, described the move as "bold" and predicted it would offer a fresh and enriching experience for students. "This will be a tremendous opportunity for them and those who follow in their footsteps to experience student life and academic study," she stated.

According to the media reports, the UK IC, launched officially on April 19, is designed to support international students in their educational journey at Kent University while aligning with the institution's global engagement strategy. In collaboration with the Oxford International Education Group (OIEG), the college will offer various pathways for students, including undergraduate and postgraduate options.

This development comes amid recent financial challenges faced by the University of Kent, resulting in the discontinuation of several courses and proposed job cuts. Despite this, enrollment continues in select courses, including modern languages and forensic osteology.

