UK: King's College To Open Campus In Gurugram

Global Educational Venture (GEV) and Swami Vivekanand Institute of Engineering and Technology (SVIET) have joined hands to bring a prestigious educational institution to Gurugram. In an official agreement, the partners have announced the establishment of a branch of King’s College, UK, in the region.

King’s College, with a rich history spanning over 150 years, has garnered a reputation for academic excellence and tradition. Now, it aims to extend its legacy to Gurugram, offering students a world-class education.

Academic details

According to Indian Express reports, the school will adopt the Cambridge/IB curriculum, leading to internationally recognised qualifications such as IGCSE and A levels/IB Diploma. Commencing academic activities in 2025, the institution promises a holistic educational experience.

Admissions will adhere to the guidelines set by the state and King’s College, UK. Details regarding the admission process, including fees and scholarships, will be disclosed closer to the commencement of admissions.

Emphasising the international outlook of the institution, it was highlighted that the majority of the faculty will comprise professionals from the UK/Europe and other global regions. However, Indian faculty members will also contribute, ensuring a diverse and comprehensive learning environment tailored to the requirements of each subject.