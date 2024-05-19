Orchids International School's 'Go Cosmo' Astro Fair Engages Mumbai's Space Enthusiasts | Special Arrangement

Mumbai: Orchids The International School hosted Astro Fair - Go Cosmo, a three-day event for space enthusiasts of all ages. The event took place at the school’s Thane campus in Mumbai. The event commenced on May 17, 2024, and concluded on May 19, 2024.

At the event, activities like Alien Encounter, Planetary Ponder, Gravitational Gym, Comet Crafting, Cosmic Collider, Virtual Voyager, Stellar Spectacle, Star Seeker, Spinning Spaceship Workshop and more were in place for the participants.

At Orchids, Astronomy sessions are held for students aged 5 years and above. Slightly older students - grade 5 onwards, get real-life exposure to astronomical exploration through Space Camps, while the Astroverse Club on Discord provides regular entertaining videos and discussions.

Talking about his love for Astronomy, Vihaan Pandya, a class 10 student said, “I really like Astronomy as a subject. One of my favorite topics about Astronomy is the Northern Lights, which is also known as Aurora Borealis. These lights are visible in the North Pole such as Norway, Alaska and many more.

Similarly, another student, Kashish Gangani of Class 9, shared, “I love the sky, sun sets, and always wondered if there is life on other planets? Are there aliens on other planets? Orchids had organized an Astro camp, where we observed celestial bodies, meteor shower and starry sky, which piqued my interest in Astronomy. We also have an Astroverse Club on Discord, which helps all the students to stay connected, discuss and watch videos related to Space.”

Read Also Mary Kom Inspires Students At Orchids The International School with Exclusive Masterclass

Sharing excitement on Go Cosmo, Kavita Chatterjee, Senior VP of Academics, Orchids The International School, said "Go Cosmo exemplifies our dedication to instilling a profound love for science and technology across diverse age groups.”

The Astro Fair aligns with India's vision for space exploration and education, as articulated in the National Education Policy (NEP).