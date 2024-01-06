Mary Kom Inspires Students At Orchids The International School with Exclusive Masterclass

Mary Kom Inspires Students At Orchids The International School | Orchids The International School

Mumbai: An exclusive Masterclass by six-time World Champion and Olympic Bronze medalist Mary Kom marked the successful conclusion of a three-day sports camp at India’s leading international K12 school chains, Orchids The International School in Mumbai.

Showcasing a holistic approach to boxing and self-defense, Orchids helped its students level-up their game with electrifying masterclass, push their athletic limits with intensive sports training camps and interactive 90-minute basic boxing – stances and punches along with self-defense training workshops by its in-house experts, thereby igniting a lifelong love for sports.

Mary Kom Shared her experience

Speaking of her interaction, the six-time World Champion and Olympic Bronze medalist Mary Kom said, "I am thrilled to have shared my passion for boxing and self-defense with the enthusiastic participants."

"It's crucial to empower individuals with the skills and confidence to protect themselves. Such initiatives by schools contribute significantly to the overall development of students", added the Olympic medalist.

Kavita Chatterjee, VP Academic, Orchids The International School said, "We are honored to have hosted Mary Kom, a true inspiration and a symbol of excellence in sports."

"At Orchids, we believe in providing our students with diverse learning experiences, and Mary Kom's masterclass aligns perfectly with our commitment to holistic education. We hope this event motivates our students to pursue their passions with dedication and perseverance" she added.