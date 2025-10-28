EMRS Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Selection Process Here

EMRS Recruitment 2025 | Canva

EMRS Recruitment 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) will close the registration window for the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) recruitment drive. Candidates can apply till today, October 28, 2025, on the official portal at nests.tribal.gov.in.

EMRS Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 7,267 teaching and non-teaching positions. The post-wise breakup is:

Teaching Posts:

1. Principal: 225 Posts

2. PGT (Post Graduate Teacher): 1460 Posts (Subject-wise: Physics-198, Chemistry-169, Computer Science-154, etc.)

3. TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher): 2550 Posts (Subject-wise: Science-408, Computer Science-550, Hindi-424, etc.)

4. TGT Regional Language & Miscellaneous: 1412 Posts (Including Music, Art, Physical Education, and languages like Assamese, Bengali, Odiya, Santhali, etc.)

Non-Teaching Posts:

1. Hostel Warden: 635 Posts

2. Female Staff Nurse: 550 Posts

3. Accountant: 61 Posts

4. Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): 228 Posts

5. Lab Attendant: 146 Posts

EMRS Recruitment 2025: Documents required

Applicants can double-check that every document is authentic and the correct size specified in the PDF notification. The documents are listed below.

1. Intermediate (12th) mark sheet

2. High School (10th) mark sheet

3. Reservation certificate (for OBC/SC/ST)

4. 1 Passport-size photograph with a maximum size of 50kb, along with a signature of 50kb in jpg format.

EMRS Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NESTS at nests.tribal.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the "Recruitment" section and click on the link related to applying online.

Step 3: After this, finish the online registration and then fill out the application form.

Step 4: Next, upload all necessary documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download a copy of the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

EMRS Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The recruitment process will be conducted in multiple stages to assess candidates at different levels:

The Tier I – Preliminary Examination serves as the first stage and is primarily a qualifying test used to shortlist candidates for the next round. Those who clear Tier I will proceed to the Tier II – Subject Knowledge Examination, which evaluates candidates’ in-depth understanding of their respective subjects and carries a total of 100 marks.

Finally, a Personal Interaction or Interview will be conducted specifically for candidates applying for Principal posts, carrying 40 marks. This stage will assess the candidate’s communication skills, leadership qualities, and subject expertise before the final selection.