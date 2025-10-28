RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Application Window For 8,850 Vacancies Opens Today; Details Here

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 | Canva

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards will open registration for the RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 on October 28, 2025. Applicants interested in applying for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) positions can find a direct link on the RRBs' official website.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Important dates

1. Notification release date: 27th October 2025

2. Start of application form: 28th October 2025

3. Last date to apply: 27th November 2025 (11:59 pm)

4. Last date to make payment: 29th November 2025

5. Correction window: 30th November to 9th December 2025

6. Dates during which eligible scribe candidates must provide their scribe details: 10th to 14th December 2025

Read the official notice here

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

This recruitment campaign will fill 8,850 vacancies for Traffic Assistant, Commercial/Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk/Typist, Junior Clerk/Typist, and Train Clerk.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: How to register?

To submit an application online, aspirants should follow the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 registration link.

Step 3: Next, candidates have to register themselves.

Step 4: After this, login to the account.

Step 5: Now, fill out the application form, make the payment and then submit.

Step 6: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Note: The Board strongly advises applicants to verify their primary details using Aadhaar when filling out an online application to avoid inconvenience and unnecessary delays caused by special comprehensive scrutiny at each level of the recruitment procedure for non-Aadhaar-verified applications.