
IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 Out; Exam On October 30

IB SA Admit Card 2025: The MHA has released the IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Admit Card 2025 at mha.gov.in. The recruitment exam for 455 posts will be held on October 30, and candidates must verify all details carefully before appearing.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
IB SA Admit Card 2025 | Official Website

IB SA Admit Card 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued the IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Admit Card 2025 on its official portal at mha.gov.in. The candidates who applied for the 455 Motor Transport posts can download their hall tickets by using their registered user ID and password.

Exam Scheduled for October 30

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will hold the Security Assistant (Motor Transport) test on October 30, 2025, to fill Motor Transport vacancies in India. The admit card contains crucial information like the address of the exam centre, reporting time, and shift details, and candidates should bring it along to the centre without fail.

Aspirants should check all the personal and exam details on their admit card, such as name, roll number, date of birth, and photo. Any discrepancy should be brought to the notice of the IB helpline for correction at the earliest.

IB SA MT Admit Card 2025 provides essential information like the name of the candidate, roll number, photo, registration number, and date of birth. It also has the address and code of the exam centre, reporting time, shift information, as well as essential exam instructions.

Exam Day Guidelines

Aspirants are required to reach the exam center at least one hour in advance of the designated time. Electronic devices like mobile phones, calculators, and smartwatches are not allowed within the examination hall.

article-image

IB MT Admit Card 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link IB MT Admit Card 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the User ID and Password or Date of Birth on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the IB MT Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the IB MT Admit Card 2025 and take a printout for future reference.

IB MT Admit Card 2025 Direct Link

