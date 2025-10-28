 Supreme Court Hearing On NEET PG 2025 Transparency Today; Detailed Counselling Schedule Still Awaited
The Supreme Court will hear a plea today challenging NBEMS’s partial disclosure of NEET PG 2025 results and answer keys. The court has sought a detailed explanation on the transparency lapse while the counselling schedule remains delayed.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 10:44 AM IST
NEET PG 2025 Hearing |

The Supreme Court will today hear a significant petition questioning the transparency of the NEET PG 2025 evaluation process. The plea, made by a group of medical aspirants, has challenged the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for allegedly failing to fully comply with the Court’s earlier directions on result disclosure.

Petitioners Question 'Opaque' Evaluation System

The petitioners have accused NBEMS of keeping vital information relating to the scoring system and answer key under wraps, deeming the current process "unfair" and "confusing." They claimed that until full access is made available to the raw scores, official answer keys, and information on the normalisation procedure, there can be no independent verification of the merit list.

Supreme Court's Earlier Directions

In an earlier hearing, the top court had directed NBEMS to release raw marks of all the candidates, release the official answer key and elucidate the normalisation process employed in result preparation. But until now, the Board has released only the question IDs and the answers, which the petitioners argue fall short of the court's order.

SC Asks NBEMS to Clarify 'Miscommunication

The Court was dissatisfied over the "miscommunication" that resulted in a revision of the answer key disclosure policy. It ordered NBEMS to address the transparency issues within two weeks and provide a detailed explanation.

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Still Awaited

Even though the results have been announced in August 2025, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is yet to publish the full counselling schedule, putting lakhs of aspirants for postgraduate medical courses in suspense. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and many states have opened up registration windows, but the choice filling, seat allotment, and admission deadlines are yet to be announced.

NRI Quota Document Submission Window Open

Meanwhile, NRI quota candidates have been requested to forward supporting documents to nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com between 10 AM on October 25 and 12 Noon of October 28, 2025.

