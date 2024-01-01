 Orchids International School Launches State-of-the-Art Innovation Hubs
Orchids International School Unveils Cutting-Edge Innovation Hubs in Line with National Education Policy (NEP).

Monday, January 01, 2024
Orchids The International School has introduced Innovation Hubs and Imagination Hubs in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023. These hubs are in line with the emphasis on lab-based learning as a crucial method to revolutionize education.

According to the press statement by the educational institute, ten state-of-the-art labs were launched by Kannada Actress Amulya, Shadakshari, Trustee-Orchids Yelahanka Campus, Dr Veda Bysani, VP Academics-Orchids, Tanuj Choudhry, co-founder & COO, HomeLane, Jimmy Ahuja-VP Academics of STEM & Horticulture and Dr Madhuri Sagale-VP Academics of Arts at Orchids The International School.

The Trustee of Orchids The International School-Yelahanka Campus, Shadakshari said, "These Labs will foster an atmosphere where students can excel in their studies and have the freedom to chart their career paths as per their interest. A cohesive teamwork among the students will further enhance the overall learning experience."

