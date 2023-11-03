Orchids The International School And IIT Bombay Organize A Masterclass On 'Social Entrepreneurship' | Official |

As a part of the ongoing ‘Power Up With Legends’ series by Orchids The International School, the school in collaboration with with IIT Bombay, co-hosted a special Master class led by Abhishek Dubey, a Social Entrepreneur on the topic 'Social Entrepreneurship.'

The ‘Power Up With Legends’ series has seen other prominent personalities like Bhaichung Bhutia, Mary Kom, Shikhar Dhawan’s Da One Sports Academy, Geeta Phogat, Shiv Aroor, and Tanu Shree Singh from sports, arts and music industries who have conducted masterclasses with Orchids children in the past across different campuses.

Anagha Prabhu, the principal of Orchids The International School, Borivali, said, “We are elated to share a platform with IIT Bombay and TEDx to co-host masterclass and knowledge-sharing sessions for the students by distinguished speakers."

Sujas Jain, the overall coordinator of Abhyuday, IIT- Bombay said, “Our initiatives aim to address pressing societal issues and make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals. Moreover, we take immense pride in hosting prestigious events such as TEDx, IIT Bombay, and a highly anticipated annual social fest to celebrate the spirit of social good with thousands of other people.”

Over 300 students from Orchids participated in the Masterclass whilst experiencing the tour of IIT Bombay and the TEDx Event.



