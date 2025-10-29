Somaiya Vidyavihar University Appoints Global Research Leader Prof Ajay Kapoor, Among World’s Top 2% Scientists, As New Vice Chancellor

Prof Ajay Kapoor appointed Vice Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, bringing global academic experience to strengthen research and innovation | File Photo

Mumbai: Globally respected academic leader and researcher Prof Ajay Kapoor has been appointed as the vice chancellor (VC) of Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU). Prof Kapoor has over three decades of global academic, research, and leadership experience across India, the UK, and Australia.

An IIT-BHU alumnus with a PhD from the University of Cambridge, Prof Kapoor is a globally recognised academic leader and researcher known for his pioneering contributions in engineering, higher education management, and institutional transformation.

Distinguished Academic and Research Achievements

Author of more than 325 research papers, three books, and several patents, Prof Kapoor is ranked among the top 2% of scientists worldwide by Stanford–Elsevier and in the top 0.21% globally by AD Scientific Index. His award-winning research has had significant international impact, and he continues to serve on the editorial board of the IMechE Journal of Rail and Rapid Transit.

His leadership journey includes serving as VC of Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth, Pro VC at Swinburne University of Technology (Australia), and senior academic positions at Newcastle, Sheffield, and Leicester Universities in the UK.

Recipient of Prestigious Global Awards in Mechanical Engineering

Prof Kapoor has been recognised globally for his pioneering research and leadership which includes receiving twice the Sir George Julius Award and the TA Stewart-Dyer–FH Trevethick Award from the Institute of Mechanical Engineers UK, for outstanding contributions to mechanical engineering.

Passionate about the transformative power of education, Prof Kapoor envisions SVU as a vibrant ecosystem that nurtures curiosity, fosters interdisciplinary research, and prepares students and faculty to address global challenges with purpose and creativity.

Also Watch:

Somaiya Chancellor Welcomes Appointment

Samir Somaiya, chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, said, “The appointment of Prof. Ajay Kapoor marks an important step in the journey to lead SVU towards our goal of being proudly Indian in values, world-class in teaching and research, global in the reach of its ideas, and universal in its service to society. His international experience, deep research insight, and passion for innovation align closely with our vision of nurturing knowledge and collaborations that transcend boundaries. Under his leadership, I am confident that Somaiya Vidyavihar University will continue to broaden its intellectual horizons and further enrich the learning and research ecosystem for our students and faculty.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/