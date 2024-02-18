Kerala SSLC Model Exam 2024 Begins Tomorrow

Representative Image |

The Kerala Education Department has released the timetable for the Kerala SSLC Model Exam 2024, set to kick off tomorrow, February 19, 2024. Here's what you need to know about the schedule:

Date and Time:

The SSLC Model Exam 2024 will start on February 19, with the morning session commencing at 9:45 am and concluding at 11:30 am.

The afternoon session will run from 2:00 pm to 3:45 pm.

Exam Subjects:

The exams cover a range of subjects including First Language Paper-1 (Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, Gujarati, Additional English, Additional Hindi, Sanskrit (Academic), Sanskrit (Oriental), Paper-1 for Sanskrit Schools, Arabic (Academic), Arabic (Oriental)), First Language Paper 2, Second Language - English, Third Language HINDI/ General Knowledge, Physics, Chemistry, Social Science, Biology, and Mathematics.

End Date:

The SSLC Model Exam for Class 10 students will conclude on February 23, 2024.

Additionally, the Kerala Class 10 and 12 board exams 2024 are scheduled for March. Here's a glimpse of what's in store:

Class 10 Exams: Beginning on March 4 with the First Language Part 1 paper.

Class 12 Exams: Students will tackle Physics, Sociology, and Anthropology on March 1.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Higher Secondary Model Exam 2024 commenced on February 15, 2024. The Class 12 exams will wrap up on February 22.

For students preparing for the Kerala Plus Two Model Exam 2024, here's a snapshot of the timetable:

Start Date: The exams began on February 15 with Physics, Sociology, and Anthropology.

End Date: The final exams will be held on February 21, covering subjects like Chemistry, History, Islamic history and culture, Business studies, and Communicative English.

Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the board's official website for any changes or additional information regarding the exams.