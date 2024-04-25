TCS iON Offers Free 15-Day Digital Certification Program for Youth, Apply Now

Image: TCS (Representative)

Mumbai: TCS iON, a part of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is giving young people a chance to boost their skills with a free 15-day digital certification program.

This program, called TCS iON Career Edge – Young Professional, is designed to help young people get ready for their careers. It teaches important skills that will help them succeed in the future.

The program has 14 different modules. These include things like learning how to communicate better, giving great presentations, and understanding the basics of accounting and technology.

At the end of the 15 days, there will be an assessment to see how much everyone has learned.

Undergraduates, graduates postgraduates, and freshers can apply for this online course.

Here's what participants will learn:

- How to work well with others in the workplace

- How to give good presentations and communicate effectively

- Writing strong resumes and cover letters

- Understanding how businesses work and how to behave in a professional setting

- Basics of accounting and technology

- Introduction to Artificial Intelligence

In today's job market, it's really tough to stand out. This program is a great opportunity for young people to learn the skills they need to succeed.

If you're interested in joining, you can visit the TCS iON Career Edge course page to learn more and sign up.

