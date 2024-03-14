ISRO Invites Applications For Junior Personal Assistant And Assistant Positions

ISRO | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Applications are being accepted for the positions of Junior Personal Assistant and Assistant at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). For the two roles, the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), a prestigious scientific and research institute that operates independently under the Department of Space in the Government of India, is seeking young, deserving applicants.



There are about ten assistant positions available, and there are six openings for junior personal assistants.

Written and skill tests will be used to choose candidates for each position, and they will be administered independently. Online registration closes on March 31, 2024. For further information, interested candidates should visit the official website.



Eligibility Criteria



Applying candidates must have graduated from an accredited university with at least 60% of the possible points, or a cumulative grade point average of 6.32 on a 10-point scale. Candidates with strong computer skills will be preferred for selection.

Salary

The chosen applicants will be placed in Level-4 of the pay matrix (Rs 25,500–₹ 81,100) as "Assistant" or "Junior Personal Assistant (JPA)". The candidate will receive ₹ 25,500 per month on minimum basic wage. Furthermore, individuals who do not utilize Departmental Housing and Transportation facilities will get Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Transport Allowance at the applicable rates at the posting location.