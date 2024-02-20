ISRO YUVIKA 2024: Application Open Today At jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/yuvika | Representative image

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has revealed the Young Scientist Programme (YUVIKA) 2024 session, available to students in class 9. Registration for the program began on the official website on today, February 20 and will continue until March 20.

Students who are interested and meet the eligibility criteria established by the exam authority can submit their applications for the ISRO summer camp 2024 online via the official portal at jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/yuvika. It's important to note that there is no charge for registration or participation in the program.

The YUVIKA program aims to inspire students to pursue careers in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). It is a two-week residential program tailored for school children, with the motto Catch them young. The ISRO YUVIKA is a 14-day residential program scheduled for May. Students in the 9th grade who are interested can apply for the ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2024 online.

Steps to Register Online for YUVIKA-2024:

Register on the ISRO Antariksha Jigyasa Platform: https://jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/registration

Verify your email by clicking on the verification link sent to your registered email ID after successful registration.

Participate in the SpaceQuiz after carefully reading the quiz guidelines.

Fill in your personal profile and education details.

Take a photocopy of the certificates and get them verified by the Principal/Head of School by signing the certificate for verification. Scan and upload the verified certificate to the website.

Generate your certificate for verification by your Principal/Head of School/Parent/Guardian. Any mismatch observed in the attached certificate(s) by the student and certificate for verification submitted by the student will lead to the cancellation of the student's candidature.

Scan and upload your documents and submit the application.