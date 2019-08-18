Sharmin Segal: I look best in my night suit

Sharmin Segal, yesteryear director Mohan Segal’s grand-daughter and Sanjay Bhansali’s niece, who was launched with Malaal, has a unique sense of fashion and a mind of her own...
My all-time favourite outfit: Nike dri-fits and a T-shirt.
My favourite outfit when travelling for my shoots: Night suit or gym clothes or sweats.
My all-time favourite outfit for a formal occasion: The red dress I wore for the screening of Malaal (debut film).
I like to sleep in: T-shirts.
My favourite colours are: Black and white.
I have a fetish for: Jackets.
According to me, I look best in: My night suit.
According to me, the best dressed actor in the industry: I think Selena Gomez dresses amazingly!
I would like my man to be dressed in: T-shirt and jeans or linen trousers.
My favourite brand in jeans: Frame or All Saints.
I like to shop at: Brandy Melville, Urban Outfitters, random Indian dress and kurti shops.
My favourite brands in clothes are: I wear anything that looks nice.
My wardrobe is incomplete without: Jackets.
My travel bag always has: Perfume, lipstick and sanitary pads.
My handbag always has: Perfume, lipstick and sanitary pads.
My favourite designer: Sabyasachi.
My favourite perfume: Jazz Club, Maison Martin Margiela.
My favourite brand in watches: I use them only as an accessory.
My favourite brand in sunglasses: I rarely wear sunglasses.
My favourite brand in shoes: Kolhapuris.
My favourite brand in make-up is: Laura Mercier.
When not shooting my make-up is: Benetint, a dash of lipstick and I do my eyebrows.
My favourite brands in shampoo and conditioner: Olaplex.
My hair care routine is: Oil (castor, coconut, almond, Indulekha) + Olaplex no. 3.
I admire the hair of: Janhvi Kapoor.
My tip on dressing well: Dress in whatever you are comfortable.
My tip on make-up: I am still learning myself!
My tip on hair care: Eat fish! It actually makes a difference if you eat it regularly.
