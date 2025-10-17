Jacqueline Fernandez To Mrunal Thakur: Classic Saree Looks Takes Over Bollywood Diwali Bash

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 17, 2025
Bollywood's Diwali season is in full swing and this year, the timeless saree ruled the festive red carpets. Take a look at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash looks:
All images by Varinder Chawla
Mrunal Thakur proved less is more in a cocktail-blue satin saree by Vvani, which is priced at Rs 64,500
Jacqueline Fernandez oozed festive opulence in a red zardozi-embroidered six-yard by Iqbal Hussain, styled with a choker, diamond earrings, and a gold kada
Manushi Chhillar kept it soft and dreamy in a peach-toned tissue saree, accessorised with delicate jewels and a rhinestone-studded clutch
Mouni Roy turned heads in a purple Krishna Leela saree by Irth, accentuated the drape with a bold maang tikka and a gold potli
Kriti Kharbanda went the classic route in a pristine ivory saree, teamed with a mirror-work embellished blouse
Krithi Shetty looked breathtaking in a nude-hued tissue saree, paired with a V-neck embroidered gold blouse and choker jewellery
