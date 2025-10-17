Masaba Gupta Shares About 'Cortisol Levels Shooting Up': What It Means and How Home-Cooked Food Can Help

Masaba Gupta | Instagram

Fashion designer and entrepreneur Masaba Gupta, 35, recently took to Instagram to share a candid health update. Revealing that her cortisol levels were “through the roof”, Masaba said she is working on bringing them down naturally, starting with simple, wholesome meals made at home.

“Apparently, my cortisol levels are through the roof. Calming it down with ghar ka khaana. All begins in the kitchen,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her meal plate. Her plate featured beetroot and oats chilla, savoury chia seed pudding with cucumber, peanut powder, curry leaves, hing, mustard seeds, and yoghurt, a balanced, nutrient-rich spread aimed at healing from within.

What are cortisol levels and why do they matter?

Cortisol is often referred to as the body’s main stress hormone. It’s produced by the adrenal glands and plays a vital role in managing metabolism, blood sugar, inflammation, and the body’s response to stress.

However, consistently high cortisol levels can cause several issues, including fatigue, weight gain (especially around the abdomen), sleep disturbances, anxiety, digestive issues, and even hormonal imbalance. Chronic stress, poor diet, and lack of sleep are some of the most common triggers of elevated cortisol.

Can home-cooked food help lower cortisol?

According to nutritionists, home-cooked meals are among the most effective ways to regulate cortisol naturally. They provide fresh, unprocessed ingredients that promote better gut health and hormonal balance. Foods rich in fiber, healthy fats, probiotics, and antioxidants, such as oats, yoghurt, chia seeds, leafy greens, and nuts, can help calm inflammation and reduce stress response in the body.

Masaba’s focus on wholesome Indian food reflects a growing health trend, turning back to traditional recipes and mindful eating as a path to wellness. Experts recommend pairing this with regular exercise, deep breathing, meditation, and adequate sleep to support the body’s natural stress regulation.

Lifestyle tips to manage high cortisol naturally

-Prioritise sleep: Aim for 7-8 hours of restful sleep every night.

-Eat balanced meals: Include complex carbs, lean protein, and healthy fats.

-Stay hydrated: Dehydration can increase cortisol production.

-Practice relaxation techniques: Yoga, journaling, and meditation can lower stress hormones.

-Limit caffeine and sugar: These can spike cortisol and energy levels temporarily but cause crashes later.