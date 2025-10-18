Diabetes Care During Festivals: Smart Eating, Lifestyle Tips And Sujok Therapy To Keep Sugar In Check

Pic: Freepik

Diabetes is a chronic condition where the body cannot properly regulate blood sugar (glucose) levels. In type 1 diabetes, pancreas produces little or no insulin and in type 2 diabetes, body resists insulin or doesn’t produce enough insulin. During festive seasons, overeating sweets, fried foods, and irregular routines can cause spikes blood sugar levels. With your regular medicine, you can use below given tips.

Symptoms

Frequent urination

Excessive thirst and hunger

Fatigue or tiredness

Blurred vision

Slow wound healing

Unexplained weight loss (mainly in type 1)

Tingling or numbness in hands and feet

Causes

Insufficient insulin production or poor insulin response, in case of insulin dysfunction

Genetic factors and family history of diabetes

Unhealthy lifestyle like sedentary habits, processed food, high sugar intake

Obesity and belly fat can increase insulin resistance

Stress and poor sleep affects hormone balance and glucose metabolism

Managing diabetes

Smart eating choices

Choose small portions of sweets — prefer homemade with jaggery, dates, or stevia

Include fiber-rich foods (salads, vegetables, whole grains) to slow glucose absorption

Eat protein with every meal (paneer, lentils, nuts) to maintain satiety

Avoid sugar-laden drinks, including sweetened juices or colas

Keep meal timings consistent, avoid long gaps between meals

Stay active

Go for 10-15 min walks after meals

Engage in light physical activities like dancing or yoga to burn calories

Try deep breathing or pranayama to manage stress levels

Drink plenty of water and herbal teas with fenugreek, cinnamon, tulsi

Avoid late-night snacking and ensure seven-eight hours of sleep

Monitor sugar

Check sugar levels regularly — especially after festive meals

Do not skip prescribed medicines or insulin doses

Home Remedies

Soak fenugreek (methi) ¼ tsp overnight and drink the water in the morning — helps lower glucose levels

Drink bitter gourd (karela) juice ½ cup fresh juice three-four times a week to improve insulin sensitivity

Add ½ tsp cinnamon (dalchini) to warm water or tea daily to regulate sugar metabolism

Eat amla (Indian gooseberry), which is rich in vitamin C; it enhances pancreatic function

Neem leaves or jamun seeds powder help stabilise blood sugar levels naturally

Sujok Therapy

Apply green colour on the pancreas area of the left palm on highlighted area (see figure). Apply fenugreek seeds on the point; use medical adhesive tape to keep them in place. Gently massage the area for 15 minutes twice a day to stimulate pancreatic activity.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)