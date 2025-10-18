Diabetes Care During Festivals: Smart Eating, Lifestyle Tips And Sujok Therapy To Keep Sugar In Check

Diabetes is a chronic condition where the body cannot properly regulate blood sugar (glucose) levels. In type 1 diabetes, pancreas produces little or no insulin and in type 2 diabetes, body resists insulin or doesn’t produce enough insulin. During festive seasons, overeating sweets, fried foods, and irregular routines can cause spikes blood sugar levels. With your regular medicine, you can use below given tips.
Symptoms
Frequent urination
Excessive thirst and hunger
Fatigue or tiredness
Blurred vision
Slow wound healing
Unexplained weight loss (mainly in type 1)
Tingling or numbness in hands and feet
Causes
Insufficient insulin production or poor insulin response, in case of insulin dysfunction
Genetic factors and family history of diabetes
Unhealthy lifestyle like sedentary habits, processed food, high sugar intake
Obesity and belly fat can increase insulin resistance
Stress and poor sleep affects hormone balance and glucose metabolism
Managing diabetes
Smart eating choices
Choose small portions of sweets — prefer homemade with jaggery, dates, or stevia
Include fiber-rich foods (salads, vegetables, whole grains) to slow glucose absorption
Eat protein with every meal (paneer, lentils, nuts) to maintain satiety
Avoid sugar-laden drinks, including sweetened juices or colas
Keep meal timings consistent, avoid long gaps between meals
Stay active
Go for 10-15 min walks after meals
Engage in light physical activities like dancing or yoga to burn calories
Try deep breathing or pranayama to manage stress levels
Drink plenty of water and herbal teas with fenugreek, cinnamon, tulsi
Avoid late-night snacking and ensure seven-eight hours of sleep
Monitor sugar
Check sugar levels regularly — especially after festive meals
Do not skip prescribed medicines or insulin doses
Home Remedies
Soak fenugreek (methi) ¼ tsp overnight and drink the water in the morning — helps lower glucose levels
Drink bitter gourd (karela) juice ½ cup fresh juice three-four times a week to improve insulin sensitivity
Add ½ tsp cinnamon (dalchini) to warm water or tea daily to regulate sugar metabolism
Eat amla (Indian gooseberry), which is rich in vitamin C; it enhances pancreatic function
Neem leaves or jamun seeds powder help stabilise blood sugar levels naturally
Sujok Therapy
Apply green colour on the pancreas area of the left palm on highlighted area (see figure). Apply fenugreek seeds on the point; use medical adhesive tape to keep them in place. Gently massage the area for 15 minutes twice a day to stimulate pancreatic activity.
