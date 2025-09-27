Sujok Therapy For Stye Relief: Pressure Points That Help

Pic: Freepik

A stye (also known as a hordeolum) is a painful, red lump that forms on the outer edge of an eyelid. It's typically caused by a bacterial infection in an oil gland or eyelash follicle. While uncomfortable and unsightly, styes are very common and usually heal on their own within a week or two with simple home care.

Symptoms

A noticeable red, swollen, and tender bump on the eyelid, like a pimple.

Pain, tenderness on the affected eyelid.

Increased tearing or watery eyes.

Crusting along the eyelid margin, especially upon waking.

Small pus spot is visible at the center of the bump.

Causes

Most styes are caused by Staphylococcus bacteria, which commonly live on the skin without causing harm.

The small oil glands along the eyelid can become clogged with dead skin cells and old oil, creating a breeding ground for bacteria.

Touching or rubbing your eyes with unwashed hands can introduce or spread bacteria.

Using old, expired, or shared eye makeup (like mascara or eyeliner) can transfer bacteria to the eyelid.

Leaving eye makeup on overnight can contribute to blocked glands.

Health issues like blepharitis (chronic inflammation of the eyelids) or rosacea can increase your susceptibility to styes.

Stress or Hormonal Changes can weaken your immune response, making you more vulnerable to infections.

Home remedies

Apply warm compresses: This is the most effective treatment. Soak a clean washcloth in warm water, wring it out, and place it over the closed eye for 10–15 minutes, three to four times a day. This helps stye drain on its own.

Do not squeeze: Never pop or squeeze a stye. This can rupture the abscess and cause the infection to spread.

Keep eyelid clean: Gently wash your eyelids with a tear-free baby shampoo diluted in warm water. Use a cotton swab or clean cloth to carefully wipe along the lash line.

Avoid makeup and contacts: Refrain from using eye makeup and wearing contact lenses until the stye has fully healed to prevent further irritation and spread of bacteria.

Use warm tea bags: A warm, damp (not hot) green or chamomile tea bag can be used as a compress. The anti-inflammatory properties of tea may help reduce swelling.

Sujok Therapy

The corresponding points for the eyes are located on the top phalanges of your thumb. Massage the highlighted area (see figure) for five to 10 minutes. Apply two black peppercorn or four mung beans to the point. Use medical adhesive tape to hold them in place. It should be snug. Keep it on for four to six hours. Remove if you feel any discomfort.

If the stye is painful, affects your vision, or does not deflate within a week, consult a health care professional.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)