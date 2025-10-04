Dry, Cracked Lips? Here’s How To Heal Them Naturally

Pic: Freepik

Dry lips, or chapped lips, occur when the thin, delicate skin on your lips loses moisture and becomes dehydrated, irritated. Lips do not have oil glands, so they need extra care to keep them moisture.

Symptoms

Dryness and rough lips feel flaky or tight.

Peeling or flaking skin.

Small cuts on the surface of lips, sometimes painful.

Redness or inflammation.

Burning or stinging sensation, especially when eating spicy or salty foods.

Bleeding in severe dryness can cause lips to split and bleed.

Common causes

Lips do not have oil glands like the rest of the skin, so they dry out easily. Main causes are: cold, dry, or windy weather—reduces moisture from the lips.

Habits & lifestyle

Licking lips frequently with saliva evaporates and dries them more.

Breathing through the mouth dries lips faster.

Smoking irritates and dehydrates lips.

Dehydration when not drinking enough water.

Using harsh lip products like certain lipsticks, balms, or toothpaste can irritate.

Vitamin deficiencies – especially B2 (riboflavin), B6, or iron.

Allergic reactions to cosmetics, toothpaste, or food.

Fever, cold, or illness, dehydration and mouth breathing can worsen dryness.

Home remedies

Drink plenty of water, at least 2–3 liters daily.

Eat water-rich foods – cucumbers, watermelon, oranges.

Include vitamins – foods rich in vitamin B, iron, and zinc (leafy greens, nuts, eggs).

Coconut oil or Almond oil – apply 2–3 times daily to restore moisture.

Ghee or Shea butter. It deeply moisturizes and repairs cracks.

Avoid licking lips.

Use a humidifier indoors to keep air moisture balanced.

Avoid spicy, salty, or citrus foods if lips are cracked.

Sujok Therapy

Highlighted area (see figure) is corresponding point for lips. If lips are not bleeding and only dry and chapped, apply a red colour and wheat seed or flat apple seed. Keep the seeds on for three to four hours or overnight if you are comfortable.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)