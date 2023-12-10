 'Very Own Personal Psycho': Sonakshi Sinha Posts Goofy Birthday Wish For Rumoured Beau Zaheer Iqbal
The two actors grew close during the shoot of the film Double XL

ANIUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 03:01 PM IST
Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Sunday penned a special wish for her rumoured boyfriend and actor Zaheer Iqbal on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi shared a goofy yet cute video featuring herself and Zaheer.

Along with the video, she penned a sweet message, "The cray to my Z(ee)... this is quite self explanatory. Happy birthday to my very own personal psycho @iamzahero [?]" As soon as the video was uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

Huma Qureshi wrote, "Awwwwieeee."

Diana Penty dropped heart emojis.

Recently, on Sonakshi's birthday, Zaheer dropped a string of cute pictures from their shoot sets to their outings.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna. Neways....You can always lean on me. You are the best. Keep " Roaring " and soaring always. May u see more of the world than anyone ever has May u always live the mermaid life. Always be HAPPY. I love you." Sonakshi has been in news for her rumoured relationship with Zaheer. The couple has maintained that they are "just friends" but earlier actor Varun Sharma's Insta story hinted at something else.

Sonakshi and Zaheer were last seen together in a film titled 'Double XL' and the music video 'Blockbuster'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in a song 'Kalaastar' with Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. She will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

