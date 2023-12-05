 Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha Groove With Mamata Banerjee At KIFF 2023 (WATCH)
Salman Khan attended the inaugural ceremony of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival on Tuesday.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 06:17 PM IST
Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha Groove With Mamata Banerjee At KIFF 2023 (WATCH) | Photo Via Twitter

On December 5, 2023, Salman Khan arrived in Kolkata to attend the inaugural ceremony of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival. Other celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, and Shatrughan Sinha were also seen.

A new video from the Film Festival is doing the rounds on the internet, which shows the Kick actor grooving with Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on the stage with other stars. They were seen dancing to the KIFF theme song on the stage at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, in Kolkata.

Check it out:

Salman Khan lit the lamp for the official inauguration of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF). Meanwhile, this was the first time the Tiger 3 actor arrived in Kolkata to attend the inauguration of this festival.

Anil Kapoor was also seen praising Salman. He said, "My friend, nakli Tiger aayenge aur jaayenge par asli Tiger toh ek hi hai. Tiger Zinda Hai aur Tiger Zinda rahega. Our Mahanyak of Hindi Cinema: Salman Khan"

The 29th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) will continue until December 12 and screen 219 movies from 39 countries in 23 venues across the city.

In 2022, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Bhatt, and Rani Mukerji were seen at the inaugural ceremony of the film festival.

