Salman Khan Blames 'Discounted Prices' For Failure Of Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 'Ek Toh Acha Karo..'

Salman Khan is basking in the success of his recently released film Tiger 3, which starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. The film is all set to cross the ₹450 crore mark at the global box office. Amid the success of Tiger 3, the actor recently addressed the failures of his films Antim: The Final Truth and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Talking to Indian Express, as per The India Express' quotes, the actor said that when his films Antim: The Final Truth and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan were released, people were not going to theatres.

"Moreover, we didn’t do blockbuster prices, we were going for popular prices. Our box office numbers were lower in those films but we focused on saving the audience’s money. How much did you watch Tiger 3 at? ₹600, 1000?”

Salman added that Ffor Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Antim, their prices were not over ₹250. "Ek toh acha karo bhai. Humare number kam aa rahe hai, lekin audiences ka paisa bach raha hai," he concluded. Salman said that if these films were released today they would have done a lot better.

On the work front, Salman has Tiger Vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan.