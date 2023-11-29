 Salman Khan Blames 'Discounted Prices' For Failure Of Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 'Ek Toh Acha Karo..'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan Blames 'Discounted Prices' For Failure Of Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 'Ek Toh Acha Karo..'

Salman Khan Blames 'Discounted Prices' For Failure Of Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 'Ek Toh Acha Karo..'

Salman Khan recently addressed his last failures Antim: The Final Truth and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
Salman Khan Blames 'Discounted Prices' For Failure Of Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 'Ek Toh Acha Karo..' | Photo Via Instagram

Salman Khan is basking in the success of his recently released film Tiger 3, which starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. The film is all set to cross the ₹450 crore mark at the global box office. Amid the success of Tiger 3, the actor recently addressed the failures of his films Antim: The Final Truth and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Talking to Indian Express, as per The India Express' quotes, the actor said that when his films Antim: The Final Truth and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan were released, people were not going to theatres.

Read Also
Watch: Salman Khan Can't Stop Laughing As 'Nakli' Shah Rukh Khan Creates Tiger-Pathaan Reel With Him
article-image
Read Also
'No Friendship With Salman Khan': Gippy Grewal Expresses Shock After Lawrence Bishnoi Fires Gunshots...
article-image

"Moreover, we didn’t do blockbuster prices, we were going for popular prices. Our box office numbers were lower in those films but we focused on saving the audience’s money. How much did you watch Tiger 3 at? ₹600, 1000?”

Salman added that Ffor Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Antim, their prices were not over ₹250. "Ek toh acha karo bhai. Humare number kam aa rahe hai, lekin audiences ka paisa bach raha hai," he concluded. Salman said that if these films were released today they would have done a lot better.

On the work front, Salman has Tiger Vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan.

Read Also
Salman Khan On Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo In Tiger 3: 'People Are Comparing Us With Jai-Veeru'
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sonam Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Bring On The Glam At A Fashion Event In Mumbai

Sonam Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Bring On The Glam At A Fashion Event In Mumbai

Sonam Kapoor Can't Stop Blushing As Anand Ahuja Kisses Her In Front Of Paps (WATCH)

Sonam Kapoor Can't Stop Blushing As Anand Ahuja Kisses Her In Front Of Paps (WATCH)

Salman Khan Blames 'Discounted Prices' For Failure Of Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 'Ek Toh Acha...

Salman Khan Blames 'Discounted Prices' For Failure Of Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 'Ek Toh Acha...

Congratulations! Randeep Hooda Marries Lin Laishram In Traditional Meitei Wedding Ceremony In...

Congratulations! Randeep Hooda Marries Lin Laishram In Traditional Meitei Wedding Ceremony In...

Jennifer Aniston Requests Fans To Support Matthew Perry Foundation: 'He Would Have Been Grateful For...

Jennifer Aniston Requests Fans To Support Matthew Perry Foundation: 'He Would Have Been Grateful For...