Watch: Salman Khan Can't Stop Laughing As 'Nakli' Shah Rukh Khan Creates Tiger-Pathaan Reel With Him

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest Diwali release Tiger 3, recently met a fan of Shah Rukh Khan at an event in Mumbai and had a fun interaction with him. A video has gone viral in which Salman and the fan are seen creating a Pathaan-Tiger reel during the promotions of the actor's niece Alizeh Agnihotri's film Farrey.

Salman couldn't stop laughing after seeing the fan trying to imitate Shah Rukh Khan and say "Pathaan aur Tiger yaha hai".

The video shows Salman laughing after the first take. However, he just couldn't control himself and once again burst out laughing on seeing the fan's act. In fact, he ended up laughing after every take.

The video has been shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram and it garnered a lot of reactions from netizens. What made the video even more hilarious was that the fan had no resemblance to Shah Rukh. In the comments section of the now-viral post, netizens called him 'nakli' and dropped several laughing emoticons.

"Real SRK with duplicate Sallu," a user commented. Another wrote, "When thakan meets tiger."

"Tandoor se nikla hua pathan," read another comment.

Shah Rukh and Salman's friendship is one of the most loved ones in Bollywood. The two Khans share a long history, starting their careers around the same time and enduring through three decades to still be superstars in the industry.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Shah Rukh and Salman have been circling each other's orbits since the beginning of their careers, starting from the 1995 film Karan Arjun that saw them playing brothers. Salman also starred in a guest appearance in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Shah Rukh returning the favour in Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega. They also shared screen space in other films like Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Zero and Tubelight.

Their most recent appearances together are their much-hyped cameos in each other's movies -- Pathaan and Tiger 3.