VIDEO: Salman Khan Arrives For 29th Kolkata International Film Festival

Superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday morning arrived in the City of Joy to attend the inaugural ceremony of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival. Salman donned a black T-shirt paired with blue denims was seen waving to his fans at the airport.

The Kolkata International Film Festival that begins today is scheduled to continue till December 12.

The festival is organized every year under the supervision of the Chief Minister of the state, Mamata Banerjee. Several Bollywood actors and actresses attended the opening ceremony. This was the first time the 'Dabangg' actor came to Kolkata to attend the inauguration of this festival.

Read Also Salman Khan Urges Married Couples To Watch Tiger 3 For THIS Reason

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

State minister and singer Babul Supriya came to welcome Salman Khan at the airport. Last year, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, director Mahesh Bhatt, and Rani Mukerji arrived at the inaugural ceremony on the film festival.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman is currently enjoying the grand success of his recently released action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Talking exclusively about the massive box office collection of 'Tiger 3', Salman told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it." 'Tiger 3' is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'.

He has still not announced his next project.