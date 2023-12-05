Salman Khan Urges Married Couples To Watch Tiger 3 For THIS Reason |

Salman Khan has recently grabbed the headlines for the third part of Tiger franchise titled Tiger 3. With garnering thunderous response at the box office, the film was helmed by producer Aditya Chopra’s protege, Maneesh Sharma. In a chat with The Free Press Journal, Salman talks about producing his niece in Farrey, working with three different directors in the Tiger franchise and a lot more.

Excerpts:

What kind of difference do you see in working with three different directors in Tiger franchise?

Whenever, which so ever director has done this franchise, they have done it to the best of their ability. Firstly, the credit goes to Kabir Khan, because Ek Tha Tiger was a hugely successful film. After that, Ali Abbas Zafar directed the second franchise but because the first franchise was successful thus the second one also worked. However, Ali also put in his best on par with direction. Now, Maneesh Sharma also has made the best with the third part.

Can you share the best compliment that is closest to your heart that you may have received for the film?

Action is the genre of this film but the chemistry of a husband and wife on reel being complimented, that is the best compliment. Tiger and Zoya get appreciation as a couple who encourage people in real life. I also feel all the wives take their husbands to watch Tiger, so they become Tiger and Zoya as soon as they come out of the theatres (smiles).

Farrey has been critically applauded. What would you like to share as a producer?

I am happy that Alizeh and all the other boys have put up exuberant performances. When a film is successful, it means the producer's efforts are being appreciated. However, this girl from our family never wanted to be an actor. We are happy for her and it’s a happy moment for all of us. I am happy for my sister and Atul (Agnihotri). We have no idea what future holds for her. The good thing is that it is not in any particular format. She is an individual personality and has worked hard.

Do you think any actor needs to keep some gap within the releases of their films?

It’s not essential to keep a gap. If you come across any good scripts, you should steadily do it. But recently since these films have done well, so probably taking a gap could be ideal.

After Covid, only action films are being made. Do you think audiences are not keen on watching family films?

This is a misconception. Now, there is no action in Farrey. We want to show them their present .They should know what their present life is now. This is important.

When will we see Karan and Arjun coming back on the silver screen on a grand style albeit cameo?

We will come in a grand style as Rakhee ji had said, “Unke Karan Arjun aasmaan ko cheer ke aayenge (laughs).