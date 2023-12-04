Sonakshi Sinha Poses With Rumoured Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal At Sharmin Segal’s Wedding Reception

By: Sachin T | December 04, 2023
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha recently attended Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal’s wedding reception in Mumbai.
She wore a traditional green outfit which looked nothing less than elegant.
Sonakshi tied her hair in a bun and chose a glam makeup look.
She accessorised her hair updo using a gajra and opted for a statement necklace in terms of jewellery.
Sonakshi was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend and actor Zaheer Iqbal.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi', which also stars Sharmin.
Besides that, she also has 'Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness' in her kitty.
Photos by Varinder Chawla
