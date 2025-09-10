Kurukshetra OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch This Animated Series On Mahabharata

Kurukshetra OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: Netflix

Kurukshetra is an upcoming animated series that is based on the Mahabharata. The series explores themes of duty, destiny, moral dilemmas, and the human cost of war, viewed through the perspectives of 18 key warriors. The series also focuses on the profound wisdom of the epic, bringing its timeless narrative to life in a visually stunning new format. It is set to be released on Netflix, starting from October 10, 2025.

About Kurukshetra

The streaming giant shared the intriguing motion poster of the upcoming web series and wrote, "Shankhnaad ke sath arambh hoga dharm aur adharm ka mahayudh ⚔🔥

Watch Kurukshetra, out October 10, only on Netflix." It is conceptualised and created by Anu Sikka. Alok Jain, Anu Sikka. Ajit Andhare under the banner of Tipping Point production. Kurukshetra is written and directed by Ujaan Ganguly. Legendary poet and lyricist Gulzar lends his voice to the series.

Plot overview

Kurukshetra will retell the Mahabharata tale by focusing on the crucial 18-day war, exploring the struggle through the perspectives of 18 key fighters facing ethical challenges. It is characterised as a contemporary and innovative interpretation of the age-old Indian story, employing a new and captivating animated style to examine the timeless concepts of duty, destiny, and choice for today's viewers, with a two-part launch planned.

Anu Sikka talks about Kurukshetra

Creator Anu Sikka shares, “The battle of Kurukshetra is unforgettable and timeless — it is a collision of duty, destiny, and moral choices. Through this animated series, we explore the 18 days of Kurukshetra with its distinct perspectives blending eternally timeless wisdom with the power of visual storytelling. We're honoured to bring this layered narrative to life on Netflix, making this epic story accessible to Indian and global audiences in a visually stunning, rich new format.”